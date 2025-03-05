Pretty Okafor, national president of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), said the association plans to establish radio and television stations in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

Mr Okafor disclosed this when he led members of the association, including members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), on a facility tour of PMAN property on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, radio and TV stations are flagship components of the one-stop-shop entertainment hub the association was developing on its 2.5-hectare property in Kukwaba District of the FCT.

He said the entertainment hub was the association’s long-held vision. It would offer creative centres, events, and talent development platforms geared towards making the FCT a showbiz hub.

“We are also planning two music schools: a business music school and a rudimentary music school, which are still in this place. We want to train musicians and nurture their talents because we have these schools where they will pass through.

More plans

Mr Okafor also said although PMAN headquarters is in Lagos, they would embark on projects to build capacity and opportunities for artistes nationwide.

‘‘We have two radio stations, a live and a backup, and our radio station is the most equipped in Africa, as I speak to you. All of these are to give musicians a leeway for them to be exposed, and you don’t have to do payola anymore; just upload your song, and it will go viral via the radio stations. We want to establish a PMAN radio and TV station here in Abuja, and we would expand to the four geopolitical zones.

“What that means is that what we’re doing here in Abuja will be done in Kaduna, Jos. Enugu, Rivers and other parts of the country”, he said.

He said PMAN, under his watch, was working towards creating platforms to develop budding talents in music.

The president said the association was championing initiatives that will promote Nigerian music and artists globally, including the PMAN Afrobeat Music Festival.

“In 2024, we organised the PMAN Afrobeat Music Festival in Spain, and we are supposed to go for the festival this year, taking these greenhorns and the budding talents to these countries to expose them”, he added.

Sydney Asowari, governor of the FCT chapter of PMAN, lauded the Okafor-led national leadership of the association for the projects and urged members to shun all divisive tendencies that could impede the body’s progress.

“I want to thank Mr President because you have done well for this union, as well as the members of the NEC that are here, as you came from all your different states. Just know that we are one united PMAN, and there is no rancour whatsoever”, he said.

(NAN)

