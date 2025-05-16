The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a fresh opportunity for candidates who missed the rescheduled 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
In a post on its X handle on Friday, the board directed affected candidates to raise a ticket on the JAMB portal, stating reasons for missing the UTME and indicating their preferred location for the make-up test.
“Attention Rescheduled 2025 UTME Candidates! Did you miss your scheduled examination for a genuine reason? Kindly raise a ticket to that effect on http://support.jamb.gov.ng stating why you missed the session and where you’ll prefer to rewrite the exam,” the statement read.
JAMB had rescheduled the UTME for over 300,000 candidates after a review of results revealed that a technical glitch had affected results from 157 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres in parts of Lagos, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, and Enugu states.
The review, conducted on Monday and Tuesday, followed widespread concerns raised by candidates, their families and other Nigerians about low scores, especially by candidates with a track record of better performance.
After the review, JAMB admitted error, attributing the glitch to a failed software update.
The board also announced that the affected candidates would retake the examination starting today (Friday).
Over 1.9 million candidates sat this year’s UTME, of which 1.5 million—or 78 per cent—scored less than 200 out of the 400 obtainable points.
JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, had earlier said that the UTME statistics are consistent with what has been obtainable over the years. Last year, 76 per cent of candidates who sat the UTME scored less than 200 points.
However, following a thorough review of the 2025 UTME results, Mr Oloyede noted that he is taking full responsibility for the error, stating, “I apologise and take full responsibility, not just in words.”
