Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Awosika Josiah, popularly known as Fido, officially released the music video for his viral, happiness-themed single on Wednesday.
“Joy Is Coming” was originally released in late 2024 under Oosha Records/EMPIRE but gained widespread popularity in early 2025 for its uplifting message and joyful energy, which resonated with the spirit of the new year.
Since the release of ‘Joy Is Coming’, Fido’s career has been on an upward trajectory. He has gained more popularity and momentum, with his unique blend of Afrobeats and uplifting messages resonating with audiences. PREMIUM TIMES reported Fido’s plan to release his debut EP and possibly collaborate with Olamide’s YBNL on 31 January 2025.
The ‘Joy is coming’ video was directed by Filmboi, the sensational talent behind Afrobeat stars like Rema. The track is popular on social media for joy and celebration, and netizens use it as background music for personal videos.
|
Set in Lagos, the city where Fido’s journey began, the video is a vibrant homage to his roots. Lagos is not only where Fido’s musical journey started, but also a city known for its vibrant culture and resilient spirit, which is reflected in the video. It captures scenes of people dancing, laughing, and embracing the hope of brighter days ahead.
As of press time, the video has gained 245,229 views and 6000 likes on YouTube. The track has maintained solid momentum in YouTube’s top #18 trending music.
Vibrant visuals
The ‘Joy is Coming’ video is a jubilant celebration of life, effectively capturing the essence of the track. It showcases joyful moments, from the exuberance of newlyweds to the tender embrace of young couples welcoming newborns.
The video’s visuals perfectly reflect the song’s uplifting message, resonating with happiness in every scene and element.
According to Fido, the video is a reintroduction inspired by his love for the song and its message.
Fido said, “Joy is Coming is about believing in the miracles that come with happiness and how they manifest in your lives, no matter what you’re going through.
“You will see in the scenes and the energy of the video that Joy is coming and joy is here to stay.” He added.
