Tems is back with her lovely sound in her new single, “Love Me Jeje,” from the anticipated album “Born in the Wild.” The release of this single arouses expectations of what the album will be, considering the relationship between being ‘Born in the Wild’ and the desire to be loved ‘jeje ‘, a Nigerian slang word for tender, which conveys a sense of gentle, easygoing love.

The 28-year-old is unarguably one of Nigeria’s finest acts, with a different style and voice. Her unique sound has paved her way in the industry worldwide.

The music

The song begins with soft chord hits on a keyboard and mellow lead guitar strings that see you effortlessly tap your feet. It builds up and metamorphoses into the bass guitar’s thick richness, quickly triggering the body to vibe with the rhythm.

The dynamic progression of musical elements in the song mirrors the lyrics’ emotional journeys, adding depth to the overall composition.

The lyrics

“I need your loving” simply appraises her poetic license as an artiste. The lyrics that follow through are

“…so fresh, so clean

Love me in and out, consistently

And I’ll be down now; any time you call me

I’ll be down, I’ll be down” tells of her willingness and preparedness to be loved and to love right back.

Moving on, she sings, saying.

“You know your love turns me up like NEPA.

Anything you want, and I’ma do whatever”. Nigerians can relate to this. That feeling when NEPA gives light is second to none, especially since light isn’t something we enjoy regularly. Comparing his love to the feeling she gets when NEPA restores power shows how his passion ignites her as light is positive energy.

Interpolation of Seyi Sodimu’s “Love Me Jeje”

In 1999, Seyi’s release of the song Love Me Jeje was a hit. It is a song that got baby boomers and early millennials to rhyme in rhythm with the sound.

Tems first previewed the track at her debut Coachella set last weekend, and Sodimu was thrilled and honoured. “This made my day,” he wrote on Instagram after the performance.

Twenty-three years later, Tems’ Love Me Jeje sets a new perspective and brings life to the song. It is a perspective for the Gen Zs to experience something they missed and a nostalgic experience for baby boomers and millennials. The interpolation of Seyi Sodimu’s “Love Me Jeje” in Tems’ song pays homage to the original. It adds a fresh, contemporary twist, making it accessible and enjoyable for many listeners.

When Seyi’s ‘Love Me Jeje’ was released, Tems was barely five. There could be a sentimental attachment to the song, and she chose to relive it.

VERDICT

While the song employs simple elements of Nigerian English and pidgin, its rhythm embodies a lot of simple yet powerful energy, and the feeling of nostalgia is epic.

The song Love Me Jeje explores life, hope, love, and vulnerability themes. It also serves as a clue to what the anticipated album will feel like.

Furthermore, the song beautifully bridges the gap between three generations. Where one can’t relate to the verse, they’d relate to the chorus, and that’s an intelligent approach to songwriting and delivery.

This ability to resonate with different age groups speaks to the song’s universal themes of love and vulnerability, making it a powerful and inclusive piece of music.

‘Love Me Jeje’ is rated 8/10

