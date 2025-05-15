The Chairman of the FCT Football Association (FCT FA), Mouktar Mohammed, has charged the FCT Football team to go all out and win the football gold at the 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF) in Ogun.

Mr Mohammed, who was represented by Patrick Bassey, head of the technical committee and a board member of the FA, said this while speaking to the team ahead of their departure for the Games.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 22nd NSF tagged “Gateway Games” is scheduled for 16 May 16 to 30 May.

‘The Chairman is excited that you qualified for the football category and has assured his continued support for team FCT, who have always done well at the festival over the years.

“We thank you for all the work you put in, we see your commitment, and it will never go unnoticed.

“As you travel, be good ambassadors of FCT and make us proud by winning gold as your hard work during the preparation will not go unrewarded, ” he said.

The chairman also uses the occasion to donate jerseys, balls, hoses, and official wear for the team to encourage them.

The captain of the team, Aliyu Abubakar, assured the FA that they will give it their all in Ogun when they compete.

“We thank the FCT FA chairman who has always supported and encouraged us, we will do our best, like always and bring back gold for the FCT.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Team FCT won the silver medal at the last festival hosted by Delta State in 2022.

(NAN)

