OdumoduBlvck, the controversial rapper, has left his fans in eager anticipation as he previewed his unreleased song collaboration with Portable.

The rapper previewed the unreleased single at his sold-out concert in Ibadan, one of the stops on his ongoing tour, “The Greatest University Tour.”

The song features an uptempo production that puts Portable in his comfort zone. He delivers a verse that blends Yoruba fuji-influenced melodies and Afrobeats style.

The collaboration maintains OdumoduBlvck’s position as a versatile artiste and his willingness to reach out to the streets through collaborations with voices already connected to them.

Portable’s collaboration with the award-winning rapper OdumoduBlvck is a significant milestone in his career. Having previously worked with legendary rappers Olamide and Skepta, this collaboration further solidifies Portable’s position in the music industry and inspires aspiring artistes.

Surprise collabo

Portable announced the collaboration in April via his Instagram page, where he shared that OdumoduBlvck gifted him ₦5 million.

“It’s good to work with the right people…God bless you Odumodu,” Portable said in the clip, revealing that he would also share royalties with the rapper.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

This collaboration comes months after Portable unveiled a new signee who called himself ‘Young Odumodu’.

His collaboration with award-winning rapper OdumoduBlvck is a dream for Portable, who has constantly shared his desire to work with A-listers.

In a recent interview on Glitch, Portable shared his desire to collaborate with Afrobeats stars.

Portable is known to be constantly in the news. He does this through trouble-making antics, the latest of which is his feud with Fuji icon King Saheed Osupa. This public spat started over a disagreement about a music collaboration.

This forthcoming single is positive news for the singer and a significant milestone in his career, marking his continued rise in the music industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

