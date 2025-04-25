Ayra Starr and Wizkid have yet again created magic in the new release of “Gimme Dat.”

The highly anticipated collaboration was released in the early hours of Friday.

This work of art is Produced by VybeO and Mikabeatz, ‘Gimme Dat’ cleverly samples Wyclef Jean and Mary J. Blige’s 2000 hit ‘911’.

This isn’t the first time Starr and Wizkid have worked together. The pair teamed up for ‘2 Sugar,’ a song on Wizkid’s 2022 album ‘More Love, Less Ego’.

Backed with a groove-driven instrumental that subtly nods to Wyclef Jean and Mary J. Blige’s iconic ‘911’, ‘Gimme Dat’ sees Ayra deliver her trademark self-assured vocals, dripping with Naija attitude and allure.

Wizkid’s smooth delivery glides through the track with signature ease, his presence escalating the record’s already magnetic energy.

The record starts with a lead acoustic guitar that strings through to the 7th second, with the drums joining in subtly and in fullness at the 10th second. Ayra’s voice opens the verses with her Afrobeats tempo sultry voice as she sings.

Lyrics

The intro verse highlights the desire to be with someone who has got their actions right – finances and emotions together. Ayra sings, saying she wants peace of mind that comes with sumptuous unmerited giftings

“Gimme dat love, gimme peace of mind

No ṣere cure me with your waistline

I want that peace of mind wey dey come with awoof (wey dey come with awoof)

Baby na one-man race we dey run

So make you no come waste time

Uh nur, no pressure”

The chorus has Ayra and Wizkid take turns dividing the song into two halves. The chorus talks about faithfulness and loyalty.

“Make you gimme dat love

If you gimme, me, I will let go

Gimme, make I cure my Sanko

Feelings got me hitting on a freaky dance floor

Make you gimmе dat love

If you gimme, me I no go lеt go

Make you gimme, make I cure my Sanko

Feelings gat me hitting on a freaky dance floor

Deyalo, Deyalo

If I give you my love o

Make you no disappoint o

Me, I get you for mind o.”

The post-chorus has a tone of discussion between two soon-to-be lovers. Confessing the effect one has on the other. Asking questions that need promissory answers. Questions that demand answers of affirmation.

Deyalo, Deyalo

If I give you my love o

Make you no disappoint o

Me, I got you for mind o

God damn

Arabirin

God damn

E get the way your body make me feel excited

Loving you dey put me on a different mindset

Girl, na only you dey make me stick to one girl

An Ayra-Wizkid collaboration can never go wrong

Verdict: 9/10

