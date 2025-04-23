In a recent Instagram post, the multi-talented artiste Falz, known for hits like ‘Karishika’ and ‘Wehdone Sir,’ revealed the news of his sixth album and its release date.

The album, ‘The Feast,’ is scheduled for release on 30 May.

Falz also expressed gratitude and excitement for his forthcoming body of work while celebrating and applauding his fans for their patience.

“And we have a date. I have been working on this album for a hot minute. I’m super excited to finally serve it. My 6th solo album, #TheFeast, will hit you on May 30, 2025. Thank you for your patience,” he wrote.

This project marks his first full-length work since his 2024 EP ‘Before The Feast‘.

Since the inception of his career in 2009, Falz has become a household name in the Nigerian music industry.

He is known for songs that often address bad governance and societal ills. Songs like ‘Child of the World’ and ‘Talk’ are testaments to this truth.

He added, “Each serving of this work of art is done with a distinctive source designed to arouse your appetite,” he said.

This quote conveys appropriately the message of “The Feast,” a project that promises to showcase a more advanced and evolved version of Falz as an artist.

The Feast

The singer says “ The Feast” isn’t just a collection of tracks; it represents his unflinching commitment to pushing boundaries and exploring new horizons of creativity.

The EP features a powerful, seamless blend of Afrobeat, hip-hop, and highlife to create a rich, sound, mind-healing, energy-exerting feast of good music.

His other projects include ‘Wazum Guy’ (2014), ‘Stories That Touch’ (2015), ’27’ (2017), ‘Moral Instruction’ (2019), and ‘Bahd’ (2022).

‘Falz The Bahd Guy,’ as he’s also known, has been teasing the release of this EP with hints.

Most worthy of note is a single he teased off the EP at a recent appearance at DJ Obi’s house party featuring fellow Nigerian superstar Adekunle Gold last week.

The track has quickly become a banger on social media, generating massive excitement and anticipation among fans.

His rap style and delivery are uniquely his, as he delivers punchlines using the typical Yoruba accentual approach to English.

