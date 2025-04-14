A delegation of University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) alumni has commended Governor Alex Otti of Abia State for his development efforts after their inspection of different project sites in the state.

A former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, led the alumni delegation, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Otti, Ferdinand Ekeoma.

Mr Ekeoma said the UNIPORT alumni expressed satisfaction with Mr Otti’s accomplishments under two years, especially the quality road projects, like Port Harcourt Road in Aba, the Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Abiriba-Ohafia Road, the Aguiyi Ironsi Boulevard, the ongoing reconstruction of Omenuko Bridge, and many others.

Mr Amaechi, a former minister of transportation, described the transformation taking place in Abia as “very impressive and heartwarming,” especially the quality of the work being done despite limited resources.

Other members of the delegation who joined Mr Amaechi in the inspection included a retired diplomat, Ernest Douglas, Chidi Ulelu, and Duke Odinde.

Members of the delegation extolled Governor Otti’s achievements and restated their support for his leadership. They urged Abia people and residents to continue supporting Mr Otti as the governor is committed to doing more for the state.

Some Abia State Government officials, led by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Caleb Ajagba and a team from the Ministry of Works led by the Permanent Secretary, Izuchukwu Onwughara, joined the alumni team on the inspection.

