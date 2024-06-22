Davido’s colleague turned enemy, Dammy Krane, is not backing down or toning down the allegations despite a defamation suit served him.

The legal action seeks to hold Dammy Krane accountable for his defamatory statements.

Davido’s legal action was prompted by a tweet that went viral, in which Dammy Krane alleged that he (Davido) was a “murderer” and a “cheat.”

This tweet, which made light of Davido’s upcoming nuptials on 25 June, was offensive and deemed defamatory, leading to the demand for a retraction.

Their on-and-off online spat heated up in October 2023 when Dammy Krane alleged that Davido owed him money for their successful collaboration on their 2017 song “Pere” and appealed to him to settle the debt, citing his daughter’s impending school fees as the reason.

Responding to the allegations, Davido, in a post on X, claimed he had never received compensation for the three verses he contributed to Dammy Krane’s song nine years ago.

However, their fight took on a different dimension on Friday when Davido

through his legal representative, Ojukwu Chikaosolu & Co. demanded Dammy Krane to take down the defamatory statements about him (Davido).

In the lawsuit signed by Segun Fiki, Davido gave Dammy Krane 24 hours to remove and retract the offensive publication from all his social media platforms.

“Our client has further informed us that whilst in Abuja, he became aware of the latest in your series of defamatory posts, which is your publication of June 21, 2024, which you caused to be published on your X (formerly “Twitter”) page using the handle @dammy_krane, wherein you stated thus: “There’s nothing worse than murderer @davido you fit get. Money, but you are no fit to get peace. #Karma. Don’t ever get married because your girl caught you cheating. You wan gbe-iya-wo (carry suffer look)’’ (sic).

Dammy Krane also urged the EFCC to pay attention to a video which he alleged to be that of Davido’s lawyer allegedly abusing the naira.

Further demands

Davido’s lawyer added that the music producer’s failure to comply with the demands within the stipulated timeframe will attract legal remedies, including initiating legal proceedings.

“The post insinuates our client is a murderer, which he vehemently denies, stating he has never been charged or convicted of any offence, including murder. The publication lacks verification and includes a malicious statement taunting our client with false allegations.”

The lawsuit partly read, “The above posts you published to your over 342 600 (Three Hundred and Forty-Two Thousand, Six Hundred) followers X have been circulated globally and syndicated by numerous blogs worldwide. Given the status of our client, this post has unsurprisingly gained significant traction globally, and our client is, at the time of this letter, trending at No. 1 on X Trends for Nigeria, attracting thousands of negative comments and reactions in the process.

“Your conduct in publishing these statements, despite knowing them to be false, is not only malicious but also orchestrated to defame and injure our client’s reputation, a globally recognised music star. Such actions constitute a civil breach and an infraction of the relevant criminal laws.”

