Nigerian music superstar Davido has revealed that he has turned over a new leaf—leaving infidelity behind.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the singer has, over the past few years, been embroiled in numerous scandals involving several women.

Among the most publicised cases were those of his alleged French lover, Ivanna Bay, and U.S.-based model and socialite Anita Brown which dominated social media in June 2023. Both women alleged that Davido impregnated them and pressured them to terminate the pregnancies.

Speaking during an interview on ‘The Breakfast Club’ posted on YouTube on Tuesday, the ‘Timeless’ hitmaker opened up about the personal and emotional toll infidelity had taken on his life.

Reflecting on his journey, he revealed that his marriage to Chioma Rowland in June 2024 played a pivotal role in reshaping his priorities.

Highlighting the chaos that cheating brought into his life, the 32-year-old stated: “After I got married, I’ve just been chilling at home. After sleeping for so long, my boys said, ‘Let’s go out,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, we’ll go out.’ But I ended up falling asleep again. The other day, I went out to perform at a carnival. When I came back, I heard my boys talking in the room. I asked what they were discussing, and they said, ‘Boss, we’re not having fun. You’ve changed. Where are the girls?” And I was like, ‘Where are the girls? When I run into problems, all of you disappear and leave me to face it alone.’

“I told them, ‘Women have dealt with me in my career. I’ve been at the highest of highs, and I can tell you, the best time is when there are no problems at home. I don’t care how much money someone has—I’ve made it all. But there’s nothing like sleeping and waking up without your heart racing to check your phone. That’s real peace. I don’t want any problems anymore. I’m not cheating again. I have five kids from four women.”

Polygamy

Additionally, the ‘Unavailable’ crooner stated that he does not support polygamy, emphasising that regardless of how wealthy a man may be, problems will still arise.

Davido, who expressed contentment with the peace of mind he has enjoyed since marrying Chioma, said: “In the eastern part of Nigeria, like among the Igbo and in the Niger Delta, I’ve seen situations where people have multiple wives. My uncle, who’s a governor, has two wives. I have another uncle whose wives all live with him, and they even play together—and he’s a Christian. Still, he has problems despite all the money. I’m not cheating again. I’m not marrying another wife.

“My wife has had this spiritual hold over me since we were young. Something bad happens whenever I fight with her—especially to my business. She’ll say, ‘You’re fighting me? Don’t worry, your album is coming.’ Like she has that grace, you know what I’m saying? She knows everything about me. She knows all my kids, and my kids love her. Even my daughter loves her.”

The singer expressed his delight at the harmonious relationship between his wife and his children, noting, ‘There was a time I was even afraid to bring my other children around.’

Enter Tiwa Savage

Moreover, the Osun-born singer further disclosed the strained relationship between himself and his female colleague, Tiwa Savage.

In January 2024, this newspaper reported that Tiwa Savage filed a petition with the then Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fayoade Mustaph, accusing Davido of threatening her life and committing assault, which resulted in grievous bodily harm.

She requested that the commissioner hold Davido accountable should any harm come to her or her family and alleged that he had ‘threatened to deal with her in Lagos.’

Explaining the events that led to their differences and the ensuing conflict, Davido stated, “Tiwa Savage is my sister—we’re cool. I remember when we were all coming up, Tiwa and I used to stay in the same house. She’s like my big sister. She always saw me as the younger one. But the situation with her got kind of personal.

“She’s very close friends with the mother [Sophia Momodu] of my first daughter (Imade). You know, we (Sophia and I) were in court fighting for custody of Imade. I asked Tiwa to help me see my daughter. We got into a little argument—nothing serious. Just like a brother and sister arguing. To be honest, I haven’t seen her since then. But she did reach out.

“If it happens, it happens. But I love her. I love her child—I saw him grow up. She’s an amazing person. She changed the game for female artistes. I’ll always have that respect for her. That’s my sister. I’ll never let anything happen to her.”

