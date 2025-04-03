The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that candidates registered for the 2025 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) can now print their notification slips.
In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by the Board’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB said the slips reveal the date and venue of the Mock examination to the candidates.
The Board encouraged candidates to print their notification slips starting from Thursday, 3 April, to allow ample time for necessary preparations.
“This Notification Slip includes crucial information such as the examination date, venue (centre), time, and other essential details needed to successfully sit for the examination,” the statement reads in part.
According to JAMB, the UTME Mock examination is scheduled for Thursday, 10 April. The actual UTME will commence on Friday, 25 April through Monday, 5 May.
How to print
JAMB explained that the candidates can print their mock examination slips by visiting the official website “www.jamb.gov.ng,” selecting “2025 Mock Slip Printing,” entering their registration number and clicking on “Print Examination Slip.”
The Board also urged candidates to visit their designated examination centres at least a day before the test to avoid last-minute difficulties.
“This preparation will ensure a smooth experience on the day of the examination.”
