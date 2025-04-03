The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, will on 8 April serve as the chairman of the 28th convocation lecture of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo.

The lecture, titled “Patriots, Citizenship and National Ownership: The Imperative of Collective Responsibility for Nigeria’s Future,” will be delivered by the Minister of Education, Olatunji Alausa.

The lecture is one of the key events marking the institution’s convocation ceremony, scheduled to hold from 4 to 10 April.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday at the university’s Senate building, the Vice-Chancellor, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello noted that a total of 8,711 students will be awarded first degrees.

Mrs Olatunji-Bello announced that Nwosu Sybil of the Biochemistry Department emerged as the overall best-graduating student with a CGPA of 4.93.

More details

According to Mrs Olatunji-Bello, a total of 192 out of the 8,711 graduates earned first-class honours, while 17 will graduate with unclassified degrees in medicine and dentistry.

She noted that 3,076 will graduate with second-class upper division, 4,397 with second-class lower division, 990 with third class and 39 with a pass.

As part of the convocation activities, LASU will confer honorary doctorate degrees on prominent Nigerians in recognition of their contributions to national development.

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and former Military Governor of Lagos State, Buba Marwa, as well as a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Olufemi Pedro, will be among the recipients.

Mrs Olatunji-Bello also revealed that the university will elevate Joseph Olagunju to the prestigious rank of distinguished professor in honour of his academic contributions.

Achievements

LASU Vice-Chancellor further highlighted some of the university’s recent accomplishments.

She noted that the University secured full accreditation for 43 out of 44 courses it presented during the last accreditation exercise in 2023.

“At the Africa Centre of Excellence for Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (ACEITSE), we commenced Postgraduate Diploma, Professional Masters and Academic Masters for the first time in the history of the programme,” she said.

“At the 98th Annual Conference of National Association for Research in Science Teaching (NARST), which is the highest body in STEM Education worldwide, LASU has the highest number of paper presentations accepted at the conference.”

She added that the Lagos State Government has also commenced the construction of a two-story technology hub to facilitate research and innovation in the university.

