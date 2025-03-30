Nigerian Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, Davido, has revealed that he served as the executive producer on Cubana Chief Priest’s debut single, ‘More Money.’

The highly anticipated single is set to be released on 2 April.

Celebrity barman and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, alias Cubana Chief Priest, teased a snippet of the Igbo highlife genre track from his forthcoming album, CP No Small.

In an Instagram reel posted on Thursday, the video showed him vibing with infectious energy to the beat, giving fans a lively preview of what’s to come.

In the caption, the nightlife entrepreneur, who has always been vocal about his admiration and loyalty to Davido, credited the music star for shaping the project. “The Legend Himself Made Sure We Made A Classic,” he wrote, hyping up the collaboration.

On Friday, Davido confirmed his role in the project, revealing that the song will be released on Cubana Chief Priest’s birthday. “I executively produced CP’s new song, which is coming out on his birthday. I sat him there and directed him well,” he stated.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The businessman also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the More Money music video shoot featuring renowned cinematographer Director Pink to build anticipation. The clip also captured Davido’s excitement and involvement in the project.

Backstory

In January, Cubana announced his ambitious plans to drop an entire music album in 2025 despite being known primarily as a nightlife mogul. The revelation came amid his ongoing social media feud with Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy.

Another posted scene showed Cubana Chief Priest grinning as he performed his track, with Davido and an enthusiastic crowd cheering him on.

In January, Cubana announced his ambitious plans to drop an entire music album in 2025 despite being known primarily as a nightlife mogul. The revelation came amid his ongoing social media feud with Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy.

He was determined to impact the music industry: “I’m going to drop my album this year. Make me join the business. Make sure I show you that I can do anything through Christ who strengthens me.”

He also hinted at collaborations with Afrobeats stars, including Peruzzi, Ijele, and his ‘Ogechi Boys.’

Cubana Chief Priest’s entry into the music scene has generated significant buzz, sparking mixed reactions. While some fans are excited about his new venture, others remain sceptical about his ability to compete with established artistes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

