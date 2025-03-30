Today, different reports dominate the cover pages of Nigerian newspapers.
“Tinubu: I nearly quit 2023 race amid economic turmoil,” the Nation reported.
On the other hand, This Day newspaper reported “In a Telephone Call, Buhari Rejoices With Tinubu at 73, Appreciates Role in Making Him President.”
|
According to the Tribune, “Muslims celebrate end of Ramadan.”
Punch cover page headline read, “Lynched Edo Travellers: Governors move against reprisals as 16 slain hunters buried.”
“2027 elections: Our fears for PDP – Tambuwal, Orbih,” The Sun reported.
READ ALSO: 2025 Mothers Day: ‘Mothers are irreplaceable’ – Otti
The Hope reported that “Rivers crisis deepens Fubara, Ibas Clash over N15bn fraud, terrorism allegations.”
The Independent Newspaper also wrote “Rivers’ Crisis All About Money-Sharing, 2027 Election – Amaechi.”
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999