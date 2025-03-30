Today, different reports dominate the cover pages of Nigerian newspapers.

“Tinubu: I nearly quit 2023 race amid economic turmoil,” the Nation reported.

Vanguard reported, “Confusion as Fubara, ex-HOS trade claims over bombings, Assembly burning.”

On the other hand, This Day newspaper reported “In a Telephone Call, Buhari Rejoices With Tinubu at 73, Appreciates Role in Making Him President.”

According to the Tribune, “Muslims celebrate end of Ramadan.”

Punch cover page headline read, “Lynched Edo Travellers: Governors move against reprisals as 16 slain hunters buried.”

“2027 elections: Our fears for PDP – Tambuwal, Orbih,” The Sun reported.

The Hope reported that “Rivers crisis deepens Fubara, Ibas Clash over N15bn fraud, terrorism allegations.”

The Independent Newspaper also wrote “Rivers’ Crisis All About Money-Sharing, 2027 Election – Amaechi.”

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

