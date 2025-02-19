Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr has made history at the 2025 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards, becoming the first woman in 16 years to win the Best African Music Act award.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old music star also clinched the title of Best International Music Act at the prestigious event, held at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, United Kingdom.

The awards ceremony celebrated excellence in Black music and culture and highlighted the growing influence of African artistes on the global stage.

Historic win

Ayra Starr’s victory in the Best International Music Act category makes her the first African female artiste to break this jinx, as this award has long eluded many African female acts.

The “Rush” hitmaker follows in the footsteps of Nigerian music stars Wizkid (2017, 2021) and Burna Boy (2020, 2022), who have previously won in the same category. Stars like D’Banj, Davido, and Asake have also won a MOBO award, with 2Baba being the first in 2007.

The Beninese-born singer triumphed over a star-studded list of nominees, including Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, and Latto.

In the Best African Music Act category, she outshone fellow Nigerian artistes Asake, Tems, Bnxn & Ruger, King Promise (Ghana), Odumodublvck, Rema, Shallipopi, and South Africa’s Tyla and Uncle Waffles.

A visibly emotional Ayra Starr took to the stage to receive her award, delivering a heartfelt speech:

“This is my first MOBO. I’m actually shaking right now. Thank you so much to everyone who supported me—my team, my label MAVINS, and my family. This means everything to me. Thank you, MOBOs!” she said.

The official MOBO X account celebrated her win, posting: “Global star, unstoppable force! @ayrastarr took home Best African Music Act at the #MOBOAwards – repping African music at the highest level!”

🌎 A superstar lighting up the global stage! Congratulations to @ayrastarr, winner of Best International Act #MOBOAwards pic.twitter.com/NxEE8vL1XT — MOBO Awards (@MOBOAwards) February 18, 2025

Ayra Starr’s victory follows the success of her 2024 sophomore album, ‘The Year I Turned 21,’ which earned two Grammy nominations and saw her perform at major festivals like Glastonbury. This year, she’ll join Coldplay on their stadium tour.

Other notable winners

Other notable winners at the 2025 MOBO Awards included British-Nigerian rapper Darkoo, who won Best Female Act and Song of the Year for her hit ‘Favourite Girl’ ft. Dess Dior and Rema.

Rapper Central Cee made history by winning Best Male Act for the third time, tying with Stormzy as the most decorated rapper in MOBO history. Rising Nigerian-British singer Odeal also had a big night, taking home Best Newcomer and Best R&B/Soul Act, further establishing himself as a fresh talent to watch.

Bashy’s ‘Being Poor Is Expensive’ won Album of the Year, and the Best Media Personality award went to the ‘90s Baby Show podcast,’ known for its engaging takes on music and pop culture.

The event also honoured Denise Lewis with the ‘Paving the Way’ award and Vybz Kartel with the Impact award.

These wins highlight the MOBOs’ commitment to celebrating diverse talent across Black music and culture.

MOBO Awards

Founded in 1996 by Kanya King, the MOBO Awards have been instrumental in recognising Black artists across genres, including hip-hop, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and African music.

Over the years, the awards have celebrated icons such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, Sade, and Lionel Richie while providing a platform for rising stars.

She was honoured with a surprise award and shared an emotional speech: “There was a time I thought I wouldn’t make it. Next year marks our 30th anniversary, and I want to ensure I’m there.”

MOBO 2025 Winners – FULL LIST

Best Male Act – Central Cee

Best Female Act – Darkoo

Best Newcomer – Odeal

Album of the Year – Bashy, Being Poor Is Expensive

Song of the Year – Darkoo feat. Dess Dior, Favourite Girl

Video of the Year – Mnelia, My Man

Best Hip-Hop Act – Bashy

Best Grime Act – Scorcher

Best Drill Act – Pozer

Best R&B/Soul Act – Odeal

Best Media Personality – 90s Baby Show

Best African Music Act – Ayra Starr

Best Performance in a TV Show/Film – Jacob Anderson (Interview With The Vampire)

Best Electronic/Dance Music Act – TSHA

Best Gospel Act – Annatoria

Best Jazz Act – Ezra Collective

Best Producer – Juls

Best Caribbean Music Act – Shenseea

Best Alternative Music Act – ALT BLK ERA

Best International Act – Ayra Starr

MOBO Paving the Way Award – Denise Lewis MBE

MOBO Impact Award – Vybz Kartel

