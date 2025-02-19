The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set the price of nomination and expression of interest forms for the Anambra governorship election at N40 million.

This is contained in a letter from Umar Bature, the PDP national organising secretary to the party’s Chairperson in Anambra State, Chidi Chidebe.

Mr Bature stated that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) had approved the timetable and schedule of activities for the upcoming governorship election in Anambra.

He also stated that the NWC pegged the nomination form at N35 million and the expression of interest at N5 million.

Mr Bature said the fees were reviewed upward to “reflect the current economic situation in the country”.

The party, however, said that, according to its constitution, female aspirants and Persons Living with Disabilities are exempt from paying for nomination forms.

“Also, youths below 40 years are to purchase the expression of interest forms but with a 50 per cent discount on the nomination form,” Mr Bature stated.

According to Mr Bature, nomination and expression of interest forms will be sold from 24 February to 5 March.

He also disclosed that the screening of aspirants would be held on 11 March, the ward congress on 20 March, the local government area congresses on 27 March, and the party primaries on 5 April.

Mr Bature directed the state party chairperson to begin necessary preparations for the smooth and hitch-free conduct of congresses in accordance with the PDP constitution and guidelines.

The national organising secretary copied Adolphus Wabara, chairperson of the PDP Board of Trustees; Umar Iliya Damagum, acting PDP National chairperson; Taofeek Arapaja, deputy national chairperson (South); and Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State in the letter.

He also copied Ali Odefa, the national vice chairperson (South-east zone); Sunday Okoye, the national secretary; and Obi Okechukwu, the national auditor.

(NAN)

