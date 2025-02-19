The Police Command in Imo State says it has launched an investigation into the cause of Sunday’s road accident that claimed eight lives in the Ngor-Okpala area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye, disclosed this while confirming the accident in a statement made available to reporters on Tuesday.

Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, stated that the tragic incident, which occurred at about 6:45 p.m. at Amala, Ngor-Okpala, involved a Toyota Camry with Reg. No. EPE541JO and a Hyundai Santa FE with registration number AAA212CD.

“Regrettably, all eight occupants of both vehicles lost their lives in the crash.

“In response to the incident, police operatives of Ngor-Okpala Divisional Headquarters swiftly arrived at the scene to manage the situation.

“The remains of the deceased were immediately evacuated and deposited in the mortuary, while the accident vehicles were removed to ensure the free flow of traffic.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, efforts are in progress to identify and notify the families of the deceased,” Mr Okoye said.

The spokesperson said that pictorial evidence had also been documented to aid further inquiries into the cause of the accident.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Aboki Danjuma, strongly cautions motorists against reckless driving and speed, which remain major causes of road accidents.

“He urges all road users to drive responsibly, observe traffic rules, and exercise patience while on the road,” he added.

According to the statement, the police commissioner also advises drivers to adhere to established road safety regulations to protect their lives and those of other road users.

It added that further updates would be provided as investigations progressed and urged the public to assist by providing useful information that might help identify the victims.

(NAN)

