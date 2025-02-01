Artworks let you communicate your vision without saying a word.

Recognising its creative potential, Spotify recently introduced a new playlist cover art feature so users can flex their creativity.

With this feature, Free and Premium users can personalise their music playlists more than ever by using unique images, colours, text effects, graphics, and more.

On Wednesday at The Waterside in Lekki, Spotify users, media, and influencers in Lagos experienced this feature firsthand at a soiree hosted by popular host and podcaster Taymesan.

While some guests connected over their shared love for storytelling and music by snapping away at the custom life-sized photo booths, others became friends by creating cover art for their playlists to stay connected.

The event was filled with laughter, dancing, refreshments and the joy of new connections.

Spotify’s Head of Communications and PR in Sub-Saharan Africa, Miche Atagana, thinks of cover art as more than just an image. “This feature is another fun way we celebrate users, giving them more creative freedom over their playlist aesthetic, making their soundtracks feel authentic to their lives,” she said.

Cover Art

To access it, users open the Create Cover Art tool from the Spotify mobile app, select an existing playlist, or tap the context menu to create a new one. From there, they can start playing with features that allow them to add text, choose images, and make design elements. Once they’re done, they save the work and share it with the world.

To use this feature, you only need a mobile device. Whether you’re on iOS or Android, head to your Spotify mobile app (make sure it’s up to date) and select a playlist you created or create a new one.

Tap the three-dot menu on the playlist page and then select “Create cover art” within the menu options.

From there, you can upload an original photo and add or update various elements, including text styles, colours, and effects featuring a custom typeface and Spotify Mix.

Once complete, your playlist will be updated with your new cover art, and you can share your creation directly with friends or on social media.

