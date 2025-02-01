Sevilla FC remain unbeaten in LaLiga in 2025, having played three matches without recording a loss.

This promising run signals a potential return to their glory days when they were a dominant force in Spanish and European football.

Known for their record-breaking seven UEFA Europa League titles and their capacity to challenge Spain’s elite, Sevilla are steadily re-establishing their status under their current management.

Smart moves in the transfer market, including the acquisition of three Nigerian players, have added a new dimension to the squad. With these additions, Sevilla’s quest to reestablish themselves among Europe’s elite is well on course.

One of the most exciting of these signings is Akor Adams, whose arrival is seen as a masterstroke. The powerful Nigerian forward is expected to bolster Sevilla’s attacking options and contribute to their resurgence.

“I am a team player, a well-rounded striker who wants to help. I’m going to give my all, and you will see my style when I get on the pitch,” said Akor, who idolises Ronaldo Nazário and Didier Drogba, during his unveiling at Sevilla.

A club built on resilience

Founded in 1890, Sevilla FC are one of Spain’s oldest and most storied clubs.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

While they have never quite matched the sustained dominance of Real Madrid or Barcelona, Sevilla have built a reputation as a club that thrive under adversity and excel in knockout competitions.

Their seven UEFA Europa League titles (2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020, and 2023) testify to their ability to rise to the occasion on the European stage.

Domestically, Sevilla have often been a thorn in the side of Spain’s traditional powerhouses, frequently finishing in the top four in the 21st Century.

However, in recent seasons, inconsistency and managerial changes hampered their progress.

This season, however, under Gracia Pimenta, there are clear signs of a revival. The team has rediscovered its resilience and tactical discipline, positioning itself for a strong second half of the campaign.

Sevilla’s unbeaten streak: A sign of better days ahead?

Sevilla’s unbeaten run in 2025 has rekindled hope among fans that the club is on the path to rediscovering its former glory.

Following a rocky start to the season, the team has significantly improved in both defence and midfield, allowing them to compete more effectively in LaLiga.

The squad now boasts greater balance, and the introduction of Nigerian talents Kelechi Iheanacho and Chidera Ejuke has added depth and attacking flair.

While their contributions have varied, their presence highlights Sevilla’s commitment to blending experienced stars with emerging talent.

Iheanacho: Struggling to make an impact

Iheanacho’s arrival at Sevilla was met with high expectations. At 28, the Nigerian forward was regarded as one of his country’s most clinical finishers, having impressed in the English Premier League with Manchester City and Leicester City.

However, his transition to LaLiga has been challenging. In nine league appearances, he has yet to score—a stark contrast to his goal-scoring exploits in England. Injuries have disrupted his rhythm, and adapting to Sevilla’s tactical setup has proven difficult.

Despite his struggles, there is still belief in his ability to turn things around. “As a player, obviously scoring goals would be great, but the most important thing is to play and win as a team, to win trophies, and to achieve success,” Iheanacho said upon his arrival at the club.

However, with limited opportunities and growing uncertainty around his future, a January exit is now almost inevitable.

Chidera Ejuke: A spark of creativity

Unlike Iheanacho, Chidera Ejuke has enjoyed a more promising start to life in Seville. The 26-year-old winger, known for his blistering pace and dribbling skills, has quickly become a fan favourite at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

In 11 LaLiga appearances, Ejuke has scored one goal and created several chances, showcasing his ability to stretch defences and provide attacking impetus.

His versatility allows him to operate on either flank or as an attacking midfielder, making him a valuable asset for Sevilla’s tactical setup.

Ejuke’s journey to Sevilla has been one of perseverance. After stints in Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Russia, he has finally found a stage to showcase his talents in one of Europe’s top leagues.

His performances not only strengthen Sevilla’s attack but also highlight the growing influence of Nigerian players in elite European competitions.

Naija connection at Sevilla

While Iheanacho may be heading for the exit, Sevilla have wasted no time in reinforcing their squad with another Nigerian talent—Akor Adams.

The presence of Ejuke and Akor at Sevilla is part of a broader trend of Nigerian players excelling in European football.

From Jay-Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu to Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, Nigerian footballers have long made their mark on the world stage.

For Sevilla, signing Akor and Ejuke is a strategic move, tapping into Africa’s rich talent pool. Both players bring unique qualities to the squad, and their success could pave the way for even more Nigerian players to join Sevilla in the future.

Looking ahead…

As Sevilla continue their unbeaten run in 2025, the focus remains on maintaining consistency and building momentum. A return to European football is still within reach, and the club’s management is optimistic about the second half of the season.

At a press conference, Sevilla sporting director Víctor Orta recently shared his optimism:

“Right now, our focus is on Getafe. In the last three games, we showed moments of brilliance, though there were also areas we need to improve. The key is consistency—to play a complete game at a higher level. But I’m optimistic about what lies ahead.”

As the season unfolds, one thing is certain: Sevilla FC are on the rise, and the Nigerian connection is playing a crucial role in their journey back to the top.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

