A Mapo Grade A Customary Court in Ibadan on Friday dissolved a 21-year-old marriage at the instance of an Ibadan-based caterer, Omotayo Kumunyi, on the grounds of poisoning and domestic violence.

Mrs Kumunyi, a resident of the Osungbade area of Ibadan, stated that her husband, Mr Olatunde, does not cater to her and their four children.

She added that when the problem became too much for her to bear, she moved away with three of her children while the second child remained behind.

“My lord, about five years ago, our third child confided in me that she usually saw her father pouring some black substance into my food whenever I was not there. I was shocked by this information and confronted him with the revelation.

“Subsequently, I invited him to eat part of the food, and he declined to taste it. As if that was not enough, Olatunde regularly turned our first child and me into a punching bag anywhere he came across us. I also beg the court to grant me custody of the children because Olatunde will not adequately care for them,” She said.

However, Mr Olatunde did not react to most allegations against him, though he acknowledged dowry payment to his wife’s parents.

Custody, marriage dissolution

Mr Olatunde, a resident of Number 2 Olatunde Street, Police Post at Challenge in Ibadan, who earns his living as a carpenter, made a condition on the children’s upkeep.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He told the court that he would only be willing to pay N5,000 for the children’s monthly upkeep if the court refused to award him custody of them.

“I want to take custody of the children because Kumunyi has the habit of maltreating the last two children. The second child with me had been going to school regularly,” he argued.

Delivering judgment, the court’s President, Mrs S.M. Akintayo, pronounced the marriage dissolved, stating that it was duly contracted judging from the evidence adduced by the duo.

Mrs Akintayo granted Mrs Kumunyi custody of the last three children and directed Olatunde to pay a monthly feeding allowance of N20,000 for their upkeep.

This was in addition to being responsible for their education and other welfare.

“The first child is 18 years of age, and because he is an adult by law, he has the right to choose who to live with between his two parents. However, the petitioner must allow the respondent a reasonable access to the children,” she said.

The President of the court also granted an order restraining Mr Olatunde from harassing, threatening, disturbing and interfering with the private life of his now-ex-wife, henceforth.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

