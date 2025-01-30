It is worth noting that Nigerian music is evolving, and a single collaboration can change everything—turning rising stars into household names overnight.

Afrobeats star Davido has built an extensive discography of collaborations since his ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ solo era. From Chris Brown to Angélique Kidjo to Nicki Minaj, he has worked with artistes on a broad international scale, proving relevance to date.

And when it comes to game-changing features of upcoming music acts, few do it better than Davido. With his electrifying energy, striking verse delivery, global reach, and sharp ear for talent, he has helped propel several musicians to new heights.

Here, PREMIUM TIMES highlights eight artistes who got a major career boost thanks to a magical Davido feature.

1. Olakira – ‘Maserati’ ft. Davido (2020)

Arguably one of the most significant breaks of Olakira’s 2020. The artist’s name was on everyone’s lips when his track “Maserati” hit the airwaves. The song was already gaining traction, but the remix featuring Davido turned it into a full-blown anthem. Davido’s verse boosted the song’s popularity and showcased Olakira’s potential, ensuring his name was no longer just a whisper in the music scene. ‘Maserati’ became a party anthem and social media favourite, solidifying Olakira’s name in the music scene with its luxury, success, and romance themes while dominating playlists, clubs, and viral dance challenges.

It made Apple Nigeria’s top 100 list, garnering over 107 million YouTube streams, making Olakira’s most viral song to date.

2. Mayorkun – “Bobo” ft. Davido (2018)

The collaboration between Mayorkun and Davido on “Bobo” was pivotal in Mayorkun’s career. After delivering solid serial solo hits ‘Sade, Mama’ and ‘Che Che,’ his association with Davido’s DMW label saw his career gain more traction with “Bobo.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Davido, already a giant in the Nigerian music scene, brought significant attention to Mayorkun by featuring on the track. This partnership introduced Mayorkun to a much wider audience, leveraging Davido’s extensive fanbase known as the 30 Billion Gang to boost the song’s visibility and popularity. He would later be featured with Davido in ‘The Best,’ which showed the synergy between him and the Afrobeats star. ‘Bobo’ amassed 17 million views on YouTube.

3. Peruzzi – “For Your Pocket” ft. Davido (2017)

“For Your Pocket” was one of Peruzzi’s earliest hits, which helped him transition from being a ghostwriter and songwriter to a recognised artist. Produced by SperoacHBeatZ, this track was one of the first instances where Peruzzi’s talent was prominently showcased to a larger audience. His affiliation with the DMW label and his talent for songwriting gave him an edge in visibility.

Davido’s influence was pivotal; his feature made the song mainstream, making it a street anthem, setting Peruzzi on a path to stardom and helping him accumulate early fans. His subsequent career trajectory, including hits like “Majesty,” owes much to this initial exposure.

4. BoyPee, Hyce & Brown Joel — ‘Ogechi’ ft Davido (2024)

In the latest show of Davido’s star power, BoyPee, Hyce, and Brown Joel’s Ogechi remix, released in June 2024, surged in popularity. Originally debuting in May 2024, the track gained massive traction after the trio performed it at Davido’s wedding. The remix featured Davido and immediately spotlighted these relatively lesser-known artists.

The remix raked over 300,000 TikTok videos and climbed into the Apple Music Nigeria top 10 and the TurnTable Nigeria Top 100 for 28 June – 4 July 2024, with 6.76 million streams and 49.3 million radio plays, beating Burna Boy’s ‘Higher’ and Olamide’s ‘Metaverse.’ Blending Igbo, Yoruba, and Pidgin, the song celebrates love and divine timing. With Davido’s verse, ‘Ogechi’ became a buzzword across social media trends and radio stations, showcasing the power of a well-timed feature to launch new talents into the limelight. It currently stands at 30 million views on YouTube.

5. Ajebo Hustlers — Barawo ft Davido (2020)

The duo singers, Ajebo Hustlers, had been carving a niche with their unique blend of Afrobeats, Rap and Highlife, but “Barawo” with Davido turned them into household names.

The song was a hit, praised for its stellar lyrics and melody. Still, Davido’s addition transformed its reach, making it a chart-topper and allowing Ajebo Hustlers to tour and perform on more prominent stages than they had ever imagined. The duo’s break has given more visibility to their unique voice and style, earning them hits like ‘Loyalty’ and features with stars like Omah Lay.’

6. Humblesmith—”Osinachi” ft. Davido (2016)

Humblesmith was an artiste with potential when he released “Osinachi.” The song, which depicts ‘from God’, was gaining attention, but the remix with Davido amplified its relativity across Nigeria. The music video shot in a village setting felt fresh with Davido’s feature, enhancing the song’s traditional, celebratory and religious market appeal.

The song highlighted Nigerian Eastern culture and brought Humblesmith into the national conversation, leading to more opportunities and collaborations that further shaped his career. Osinachi is arguably Humblesmith’s big break. The hit song has 26 million views.

7. Focalistic – ‘Champion Sound’ ft Davido (2021)

South African star Focalistic’s “Champion Sound” was already a hit in his home country, but Davido’s feature took it to an international level. Davido’s feature significantly expanded its reach, making it a crossover hit that resonated with fans of both Amapiano and Afrobeats across Africa and beyond.

Davido’s effect made ‘Champion Sound’ go more viral in the Nigerian music appeal space, and clubs and parties couldn’t help but vibe to the jam, making Focalistic more known to the country. Produced by Caltonic SA and Teejay, the melody, rhythm, and synergy between Amapiano and Afrobeats in this track demonstrated the seamless blending of African music genres. Davido’s involvement helped propel it into the global music scene. This collaboration was another proof of Davido’s role in bridging musical cultures across the continent.

8. Spyro – ‘Billing’ ft Davido (2022)

Spyro’s ‘Billing’ was an instant street favourite, but Davido’s feature turned it into a commercial success. The song’s melody with Davido’s star power created a synergy that dominated charts and playlists.

Having featured Davido and Mayorkun on his 2018 ‘Funke,’ Spryo’s second collaboration (‘Billing’) with the Afrobeats star was a significant milestone for Spyro, who transitioned from an underground artiste to one recognised on a broader scale due to the exposure from this hit. The track had over 900,000 views on YouTube. Spyro stands at 200 million YouTube streams in total.

Within a year, the ‘Jesus Boy’ star became a rising force in Nigerian music with hits like ‘Who is Your Guy?’ and ‘Only Fine Girl’ collaborations with Tiwa Savage and Simi, respectively. Spyro’s strides after the Davido feature effect earned him awards like ‘The 2023 Headies Award for Best Collabo.’

Davido’s influence in the music industry isn’t just about the hits he produces but also about the careers he helps build. The 32-year-old’s willingness to share the stage, his ability to spot talent, and his strategic collaborations have left an indelible mark on Nigerian music.

Each music act featured here has seen their career trajectory altered, thanks to Davido’s involvement. It illustrates how a feature from a superstar can be a game-changer in the fiercely competitive music scene. His legacy, therefore, is not just in his music but in the artistes he has helped elevate, ensuring the Afrobeats sound continues to thrive and innovate globally.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

