The Senate of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) has expressed confidence in the institution’s governing council, led by Sadiq Kaita.

They also commended the governing council for the selection process that led to the appointment of Aisha Maikudi as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university about a month ago.

In a statement by the university spokesperson, Habib Yakoob, they described the process as “fair, transparent and credible”.

The statement added that the endorsement was made during the senate’s 187th regular meeting at the university’s main campus, Giri, on Wednesday.

The statement read in parts: “The Senate congratulated the newly appointed Vice Chancellor, Aisha Sani Maikudi, and pledged its full support and cooperation in advancing the university’s vision and mission under her leadership.

“The Senate unequivocally condemned the actions of certain individuals who, driven by personal interests, have sought to tarnish the reputation of the university through the dissemination of falsehoods, calumny, and blackmail via the media.”

The Senate urged the university’s management to take all necessary measures, including the “implementation of disciplinary actions, against any individual or group engaging in misconduct, illegality, or activities that undermine the good name and integrity of the institution.”

The Senate also elected Abubakar Abba, a professor from the Department of Political Science, as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics).

It approved a revised academic calendar for the 2024/2025 session and scheduled the institution’s next convocation ceremony.

Controversy on VC appointment

The council had on 31 December 2024 announced Ms Maikudi, a professor of law, as the substantive VC, with her appointment taking effect from 1 January 2025. She had served as acting VC for six months following the expiration of the tenure of the former VC, Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, also a professor, in June 2024.

Meanwhile, her appointment as VC was rife with controversy, which deepened during the last week of December.

Before her official appointment, some members of the university’s senate and the governing council had alleged that the selection process was manipulated in her favour.

They accused the council chairman, Mr Kaita, of plans to impose Ms Maikudi as the VC.

The controversy escalated when two committee members staged a walkout shortly after the committee’s inauguration in the last week of December 2024. They claimed that the criteria and procedures set by the council were deliberately skewed to favour Ms Maikudi’s candidacy.

However, the council denied breaching any laws or procedures, asserting that the selection process adhered strictly to the relevant provisions of the UNIABUJA Act and the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act 2003.

