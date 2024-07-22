Producer: Adeola Omooba

Director: Dammy Twitch

Video length: 3 minutes, 38 seconds

Release date: 19 July, 2024

The “Ogechi” remix, featuring Afrobeats star Davido, arrived just before his wedding, turning the viral hit into an anthem.

Released on 26 June, the remix enhances the track with Davido‘s star power and personal touch. The original version by BoyPee, Hyce, and Brown Joel debuted on 10 May, gaining traction on TikTok and Nigerian streaming platforms. The release aligned perfectly with the celebratory mood surrounding Davido’s marriage to Chioma on 25 June.

The rising trio’s performance of the song at the Afrobeats star’s wedding, featuring Chioma dancing, added a fresh look to the track, elevating it and introducing it to new audiences.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The music video, released on Friday, adds to the song’s allure, making the remix a standout hit. “Ogechi” has seen remarkable success, with over 300,000 TikTok videos and the top 10 spots on the Apple Music Nigeria chart and the TurnTable Top 100. The seamless blend of Igbo, Yoruba, and Pidgin in the track enhances its cultural resonance and broad reach.

Davido’s involvement is more than just a star-studded addition; it’s a strategic move that aligns with his history of turning remixes into chart-topping successes. His verse celebrates his relationship with Chioma, adding a personal and romantic dimension to the track—the song themes revolve around divine timing, love, cultural celebration, fate, and destiny.

Lyrics analysis

The title “Ogechi,” meaning “God’s time,” frames the song as celebrating divinely destined love.

Davido’s verse praises his lover’s beauty and connection, likening her to the mythical “Karashika” and expressing his commitment to making her his wife, which many believe references Chioma Rowland.

Hyce’s verse focuses on choosing his lover despite other options, addressing misunderstandings, expressing regret, and showing his dedication and loyalty.

BoyPee’s verse blends sensuality with cultural pride, using traditional Nigerian food references to express deep affection and hint at a future together.

Brown Joel’s bridge and the chorus, performed by all the artists, emphasise the theme of divine timing, making the song a declaration of faith in their destined union.

Music video analysis

The music video setting for the “Ogechi” remix was shot in an Igbo village.

The video begins with an evocative image of an Igbo traditional town crier who cries out in Igbo while ringing his handbell, “Our people listen, the king’s sons are back, and all maidens are expected to be there for bride selection.” This announcement sets the stage for the traditional ceremony of selecting new brides for the royal family, grounding the video in cultural authenticity.

Davido is introduced as a traditional king, exuding regality while holding the Igbo “Akupe” hand fan, inscribed with his acclaimed title, 001. Dressed in blue and white Igbo attire and a red cap, he sits majestically on a typical throne. The elders greet him as he approaches the throne. He sits between two sculptured lions. This scene establishes Davido as a musical figure of cultural significance and authority.

The narrative progresses with BoyPee, Hyce, and Brown Joel, depicted as the king’s sons and seated with bodyguards. The visual hierarchy places them as princes under Davido’s rule, adding depth to their characters within the video.

Davido begins the musical journey with the lines, “wa le le le, Ogechi don do me pon pon pon,” seamlessly blending the song’s lyrical content with the visual storytelling. He continues to sing about the beauty and the price he has paid for his love, “Ogechi,” reflecting themes of sacrifice and affection.

Following the musical introduction, the scene transitions to the maidens arriving for the bride selection. The ceremonial atmosphere is palpable as the king’s sons, each carrying traditional fans, prepare to approach the maidens with adorned beads.

The maidens perform traditional dances to the tune of the flute players and drummers, showcasing their grace and beauty. This scene is rich in cultural symbolism, reflecting the cultural criteria for selecting brides. The sons’ interactions with the maidens, each throwing their musical lines, depict their search for connection and attraction.

In a display of cultural fusion, the king joins the mothers, adorned in Yoruba head ties (“Igele”) and traditional wrappers, in dance. This blending of Igbo and Yoruba cultural elements reinforces the unity and diversity within Nigerian traditions.

The narrative continues with the sons selecting their chosen maidens, followed by scenes of traditional wedding rites. These rites are performed with attention to cultural detail, emphasising the sanctity and joy of the union.

The music video’s climax features the king dancing with his sons, signifying the parents’ approval and blessing of their union. This is a joyful family moment, a traditional celebration, and a new beginning.

The video concludes powerfully with Davido chanting the universal Igbo hailings, “Igbo Kwenu! Kwenu Kwezo Nu ooo! Eeee !” — a call and response reinforcing community and cultural pride.

This ending affirms Davido’s connection to his heritage, leaving the audience with a relatable sense of cultural identity and unity.

Verdict

The “Ogechi” remix is more than a musical collaboration; it’s a love and divine timing celebration brought to life through Afrobeats.

This remix is Davido’s continuation of his tradition of enhancing Afrobeats songs with Indigenous Igbo influences, as seen in previous collaborations like KCee’s “Ogaranya,” Humble Smith’s “Osinachi,” and Larry Gaga’s “Doubting Thomas.”

The visual for the “Ogechi” remix ft. Davido is rated 6/10.

Watch the music video below.

More Pictures:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

