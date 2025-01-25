Abdul Rahman Yusuf, popularly known as Harcher, is set to unveil his highly anticipated single, “Peace”.

Hatcher, who is on the books of Bullion Records, a leading name in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, is confident of captivating music lovers with his brand of Afrobeat.

The track will be available across all digital streaming platforms on 31 January.

Since signing with Bullion Records on 6 December 2024, Harcher has made remarkable strides in the music industry.

Known for his unique sound and heartfelt lyrics, the rising star has been on a mission to create music that resonates deeply with audiences.

In a press statement, Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, CEO of Bullion Records, shared his excitement about the release and commended Harcher’s dedication to his craft.

“Hatcher is one of the industry’s most talented and hardworking artists. His upcoming single, “Peace”, reflects his creative genius and commitment to using music to inspire and unite people,” Mr Ajadi said.

The CEO further revealed that fans can expect even more from the talented artist, hinting at an upcoming Extended Play (EP) project. “This is just the beginning. We have a lot of amazing projects lined up for Harcher, and his EP will showcase his versatility and unique sound even further,” Mr Ajadi added.

Excitement

Harcher expressed his excitement about the release, describing “Peace” as a song that holds a universal message.

“Peace is a song that speaks to everyone. It is about finding harmony in a chaotic world and spreading love through music. I am grateful for the support from Bullion Records and my fans who continue to believe in me,” Hatcher said.

In “Peace”, Harcher passionately declares, “I no come play, I come stay,” a bold statement of his commitment to creating music that leaves a lasting impact.

The track’s powerful lyrics and vibrant Afrobeat rhythms promise to solidify his status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Known for his engaging performances and dynamic social media presence, Harcher has been steadily building a local and international fanbase. His captivating storytelling and energetic stage presence have positioned him as one of Afrobeat’s rising stars.

With “Peace,” Harcher aims to establish himself further in Nigerian and global music scenes.

