Nigerian rapper Darlington ‘Speed Darlington’ Okoye has revealed details of what transpired between his petitioner, allegedly Burna Boy, and one of his lawyers, Deji Adeyanju, during his time in police custody in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the rapper was arrested and detained by the police after accusing Burna Boy of allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with embattled American rapper and music executive Diddy.

Speed Darlington’s defamation trial against the ‘Last Last’ crooner is scheduled to resume on 18 March at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Friday, the rapper, released on Tuesday after being granted bail weeks earlier, alleged that the 33-year-old singer sought leniency from Mr Adeyanju.

Since Speed Darlington was released from prison, he has not mentioned Burna Boy’s name directly in his posts but rather made served several innuendos that has got his fans talking.

However, the recent video hinted at his enemy, indirectly referring to the ‘Twice At All’ hitmaker.

This newspaper gathered that during Speed Darlington’s detention, Mr Adeyanju alleged in social media posts that Burna Boy was responsible for his client’s continued detention despite a court order for his release.

One of Mr Adeyanju’s posts on 31 December 2024 read, “Ojuelegba Fela @burnaboy just started attacking @davido unprovoked but couldn’t tolerate Speed Darlington baby oil banter. He got Akpi locked up for a month.”

Speed Darlington said: “I heard my enemy (Burna Boy) called you (Mr Adeyanju) through one of his people, begging you to stop dragging him over the case, and you refused.

“Why would you (Mr Adeyanju) stop dragging him? He (Burna Boy) was the one who hired the police to detain me against a court order. Why wouldn’t you keep your foot on his neck?”

Criminal justice system

Speed Darlington further stated that Nigeria’s justice system was the most corrupt.

He explained that Mr Adeyanju deeply understood the system due to his personal experiences with it.

“Anybody who doesn’t have money in the cell is dead. So, you understand what my enemies were doing, but thank God I was a big boy because I had money for feeding. You know the reality, not once, not twice, but three times.

“Deji, you were a huge asset to my team. I appreciate you so much from the bottom of my heart. The system is robbing, and you understand this, so you brought that money without me asking. I appreciate you so much, brother. Thank you very much”, he said.

Gratitude

In another Instagram post on Thursday, the rapper praised one of his counsel, Mazi Ihuoma from Stanley Alieke Law Firm, for his determined and confident efforts toward securing his release.

“This is Mazi David Ihuoma, one of my lawyers. He played a significant role in my case and continues to do so. He was very forceful, and his confidence was ten out of ten. Even the police attest to his confidence and his assertive approach.

“Always reminding them at every office and level that the police are corrupt, and they know it because they are supposed to let me go, yet they are still holding me against the court order and always reminding them of their corrupt ways. Mazi David from the law office of Stanley Alieke, I appreciate you,” Speed Darlington added.

This newspaper reported that Mr Alieke, counsel to Speed Darlington, stated that he would not plead with Burna Boy regarding the ongoing case.

He further explained that Speed Darlington’s prolonged detention had caused him significant financial losses.

Consequently, his legal team filed a suit seeking financial compensation to enforce his fundamental human rights.

In the suit, he demanded N300 million in damages through a fundamental rights enforcement action filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

However, the case was adjourned to 27 January after the IGP’s legal representative requested additional time to review the newly submitted evidence.

Background

Speed Darlington was arrested on 27 November 2024 during a performance in Owerri, following his feud with Burna Boy in October 2024.

The feud began when Darlington mocked Burna Boy’s association with Diddy, who was embroiled in FBI-related controversies then.

In response, Darlington released a diss track titled ‘urna Boy, Deji Adeyanju’, a scathing musical retort that gained significant traction on Spotify Nigeria.

The conflict escalated further when Darlington demanded an apology from Burna Boy’s mother and N12 million in compensation.

After nearly a month in detention, the court issued an order on 23 December 2024, demanding Darlington’s release or formal appearance within 48 hours, marking a pivotal legal development.

During a hearing on 6 January 2025, the court reiterated its directive for his release and authorised his lawyer to act as surety.

However, on 7 January, reports emerged that the police obstructed attempts to fulfil the bail conditions.

On 15 January, the court granted Darlington bail, setting the amount at N20 million and requiring a Level 10 civil servant as surety.

He was further instructed to surrender his passport and photographs and to remain in Kuje prison until the bail conditions were met.

