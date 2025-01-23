Just 24 hours after his release from a two-month detention, embattled Nigerian rapper Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, has spoken out, declaring that he “went to gather energy.”

The rapper made the statement in an Instagram video posted on Thursday following his alleged illegal arrest for defaming Afrobeats star Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Despite being granted bail earlier, he was only freed on Tuesday. Darlington’s lawyer, Stanley Alieke, confirmed his release via Instagram, sharing photos of the rapper sporting a new look.

Fans eagerly anticipated the internet sensation’s social media post, and Wednesday evening, hours shortly after his legal counsel, Deji Adeyanju, shared an image of the rapper at the airport, Speed Darlington posted with the caption, “I’m back.”

He further stated, “Two bulls fighting, one steps back… it’s not running away, it went to gather energy and launch back with a banger.”

Analysis

Unlike his previous public outbursts against Burna Boy, Darlington’s recent post did not directly mention him, suggesting a “cautious optimism.”

Many have interpreted this as an attempt to play it safe and avoid further legal troubles.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Within nearly two hours, his Instagram post garnered over 233,000 views, 22,800 likes, and 7,440 comments.

Darlington’s post featured three AI-generated images of goats with curved horns engaged in a headbutting contest. These images symbolise territorial dominance, suggesting that stepping back is a strategy to build momentum for a stronger comeback. Fans speculate that this could be Darlington’s way of signalling his intent to persist in the feud.

Many have also recalled Darlington’s 2024 comment in which he acknowledged Burna Boy’s boxing skills, stating that his strategy was “to disarm” rather than confront him directly.

The recent Instagram post was accompanied by his diss track, Baby Oil, which gained popularity on Spotify Nigeria. Released in October 2024, the song targets Burna Boy, the EFCC, and American rapper Diddy. The track highlighted that he has survived “ground zero” and insists that a clear conscience fears no accusation.

Baby Oil was released after Darlington linked Burna Boy to Diddy, alleging that Diddy influenced Burna Boy’s 2021 Grammy win. At the time, Diddy was facing FBI investigations over alleged sexual exploitation.

No Mercy

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, this newspaper reported that Burna Boy issued a stern warning on Instagram, stating that Darlington would face harsher consequences if he misbehaved again.

“If you misbehave again, you’ll go back to where you came from! And this time around, there will be no mercy! Don’t mess with ODG (Odogwu),” Burna Boy wrote in his Instagram story.

Darlington’s legal team has subsequently alleged that Burna Boy influenced the rapper’s prolonged detention, citing the singer’s influence in the music industry as a factor in the delay of his release.

Background

Darlington’s arrest stemmed from defamation and cyberstalking after mocking Burna Boy’s association with Diddy in October 2024. Later, he channelled the experience into his diss track, Baby Oil. The situation escalated when Darlington demanded an apology from Burna Boy’s mother and N12 million compensation, leading to his arrest on 27 November 2024 during a performance in Owerri.

After nearly a month in detention, a court ordered his release or court appearance within 48 hours on 23 December 2024. However, his legal team claimed the police ignored the order, keeping him in custody throughout the festive season.

On 6 January 2025, the court ordered his release and allowed his lawyer to act as surety, but the police reportedly blocked efforts to meet the bail conditions the next day. Eventually, on 15 January, Darlington was granted bail of N20 million, requiring a Level 10 civil servant as surety.

He was also asked to submit his passport and remain in Kuje prison until all bail conditions were met. His trial is set for 18 March. In a separate case, Darlington filed a N300 million lawsuit against the Inspector-General of Police for violating his rights. The Federal High Court in Abuja postponed the case to 27 January after the IGP’s lawyer requested more time to review new evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

