All eyes will be on the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano on Thursday as former Super Eagles stars Ahmed Musa, Shehu Abdullahi, and Brown Ideye prepare to take center stage in the highly anticipated Titanic clash between Kano Pillars and Enyimba.

Ahmed Musa, a member of the 2013 AFCON-winning team and Kano Pillars’ talisman, is set to lead his side in the rescheduled fixture, while Enyimba will look to the experience and firepower of former national team striker Brown Ideye.

Shehu Abdullahi, another ex-Super Eagles stalwart, is also expected to feature prominently for Pillars in what promises to be an intense battle between two of Nigeria’s most successful football clubs.

Enyimba head into the encounter determined to shift focus back to domestic success after crashing out of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The two-time African champions suffered a 3-1 defeat to Zamalek in Cairo on Sunday, marking the end of their continental campaign at the group stage.

Currently 7th on the NPFL table with 27 points from 17 matches, the Aba-based club has two games in hand and are eager to improve their standing.

Head coach Stanley Eguma emphasised the importance of the match, expressing confidence in his team’s readiness to secure a positive result in Kano.

“Enyimba against Kano Pillars any day is a big game,” Eguma noted in an interview with Enyimba.net. “We are coming back to the NPFL after our dismal performance in the CAF Confederation Cup. I think the boys have now shifted their focus to the NPFL. We are ready for the encounter, and I believe we have to give our all in the game to ensure we pick points and improve our fortunes in the league.”

The rivalry between the two sides has produced memorable moments over the years.

Enyimba dominated their last meeting in April 2023 with a resounding 5-0 victory in Aba.

They also recorded a historic away win in Kano in 2016 and held Pillars to a 1-1 draw in 2018, showcasing their ability to perform under pressure in hostile environments.

For Kano Pillars, the match is an opportunity to reaffirm their status as one of the NPFL’s elite teams.

The game will kickoff 3.30 p.m.

With the support of their passionate home crowd and the leadership of Ahmed Musa, they will be keen to avenge their recent defeats to Enyimba and solidify their position on the league table.

