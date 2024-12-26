On Wednesday, Christmas Day, the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna was a beehive of activities as John Asiemo, popularly known as Daddy Showkey, performed for wounded soldiers and their families.
The performance by the veteran gala singer was in commemoration of the Christmas celebration and organised by Tribute to Our Troops Foundation in collaboration with the Office of the Chief of Defense Staff and Chiefs of the tri-service – Army, Navy and Air Force.
Showkey, who wore a military regalia, told journalists that he had been performing for years to honour Nigerian military troops who sacrificed their lives for all Nigerians.
He added that performing for the wounded soldiers was a form of therapy for them to feel relaxed and ease stress amidst their medical conditions.
Showkey, also known as the Ghetto Soldier, said many good things would come from him, adding: “It is not about music alone; it is about changing people’s lives, which is the most important thing for me.”
Olivia Adom, founder of Tribute to Our Troops Foundation, said the event, which brought the barrack community and outsiders together, was to emphasise the need for respect and honour to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.
She added that the gathering was to reinvigorate and improve civil-military relationships, calling on Nigerians to embrace the path of creating a sustainable, healthy relationship with the armed forces.
“The armed forces have given up their freedom and homes. They signed off their human rights to protect the country’s integrity,” she said.
Ms Adom said the Foundation was designed for the armed forces under the purview of the Department of Civil-Military Cooperation to honour fallen heroes and celebrate the serving men and women who fight endlessly to keep the country’s territorial integrity intact.
Earlier, the Chief of Civil-Military Relations, Defence Headquarters, Rear Adm. Idi Abass, said the performance was another non-kinetic line of operations.
Mr Abass stated that the Chief of Defence Staff aimed for people-centric armed forces.
Therefore, he said the event was one way to project the military in the eyes of the civil population.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other senior officers and soldiers were present at the event, including the Corps Commander Artillery, Maj.-Gen. Marcus Kangye, and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigeria Army, Maj.-Gen. Mayirenso Saraso.
(NAN)
