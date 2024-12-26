Tunde Ajose, the Head of the organising Committee at Badagry Heritage Festival, announces a unique start to the festival with a Yoruba classical ballet titled: “Obi ati Orogbo” at the Lagos State Theatre Building on Friday.
Speaking with a journalist in Badagry on Wednesday, Mr Ajose said the grand opening would be an unforgettable experience, with a red-carpet ceremony starting at 3 p.m.
According to him, the event’s highlight will be the premiere of the Yoruba Classical Ballet, “Obi ati Orogbo.”
“The first screening, scheduled for 4.00 p.m to 6.00. p.m. It will be exclusively for royals and political dignitaries, while the second screening, starting at 6.00 p.m., will be open to the general public and youths. The festival’s grand finale will be on Sunday, with cultural displays showcasing the peculiarity of Badagry’s Heritage at the Marina Waterfront.
“Different communities in Badagry will feature their cultural performances, which include Zangheto masquerades, the beating of Sato drums, boat displays, and other attractions.”
Mr Ajose said the lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency 1 in Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA), Mr Bonu Solomo, will be hosting Badagry traditional rulers, Baale and notable political leaders in Badagry at the Festival.
The festival’s organiser expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Lagos State Government and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture for their approval and support.
He also commended Solomon, the chairman of the House Committee on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, for his instrumental role in facilitating the event.
Mr Ajose urged tourists to visit Badagry during this festive period and get ready to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of the coastal town.
(NAN)
