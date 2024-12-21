The Nigerian government has denied any involvement in the recent attack on the Niger-Benin oil pipeline. The attack is believed to have been launched by Lakurawa, a terrorist group operating in the border communities between Nigeria and Niger.

In a statement issued by the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, the government expressed its condolences to the Nigerien government over the incident but dismissed the accusation it played any role in it.

The ministry said the terrorist group did not receive any support from the Nigerian government or its security forces to attack the oil pipeline located in Gaya, Dosso Region of Niger.

“The government informs that the perpetrators were neither backed nor assisted by Nigerian authorities. The Government of Nigeria is strongly committed to the fight against terrorism and will not condone or support the activities of such groups,” the ministry said.

The ministry reaffirmed the country’s commitment to combating terrorism and made it clear that it does not condone or support the actions of terrorist groups.

The ministry also dismissed allegations of French military presence in northern Nigeria aimed at destabilising the Nigerien government.

It described these allegations as unfounded and urged the public to disregard them entirely.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The relationship between Nigeria and France has always been cordial, characterised by mutual respect, dignity, and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs,” the ministry said.

It also said, “Nigeria will continue to explore all peaceful means to maintain its cordial relationship with the Republic of Niger for the benefit of the people of both countries.”

This development comes amid heightened tensions between Nigeria and its northern neighbour following the coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. Nigeria led ECOWAS to impose sanctions on Niger following the coup and requested that the putschists release Mr Bazoum. ECOWAS threatened military invasion if its demands were not met but later walked back on its threat. Niger, alongside Mali and Burkina Faso, subsequently announced its exit from ECOWAS. ECOWAS has since stopped its sanctions and appealed to the three countries not to leave the regional body.

Niger-Benin oil pipeline

The Niger-Benin oil pipeline is set to become the largest oil pipeline in Africa.

Spanning nearly 2,000 km long – 1,250 km of which lies within Niger – the pipeline connects the Agadem oil fields in eastern Niger, a region frequently targeted by deadly jihadist attacks, to the Beninese port of Sèmè.

With a modest production of 20,000 barrels per day, Niger, one of the poorest states in the world, became an oil producer in 2011.

Construction of the oil pipeline began in 2019 and was supposed to be completed in 2022. However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it.

The pipeline has suffered violent attacks, with the most recent attack occurring on Tuesday.

According to reports in Nigerien media, the Niger-Benin pipeline was bombed between Lido and Karakara in the Dosso region.

Previously, during a meeting with the charge d’affaires at the Nigerian embassy in Niger, the Niger Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakary Sangaré, said there are reports alleging Nigeria’s security forces were involved in the attack.

READ ALSO: Edo election tribunal adjourns sitting

According to the minister, there are allegations of collaboration between Nigerian security forces and exiled Nigerien dignitaries accused of subversive activities.

He also raised the alleged establishment of Nigerian military camps in Gigani and Gidan Kata, near the Niger border.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

