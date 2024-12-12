On Tuesday, the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) distributed N465.5 million 2024 royalties to its members and affiliates.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the royalties were disbursed during the society’s 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held in Lagos.

This caused jubilation, singing, and merriment among the COSON members who were in attendance as they took turns performing their favourite music.

Tony Okoroji, chairman of COSON, said the 2024 royalties were the highest ever distributed in the organisation’s history.

He said the organisation had recorded a 123 per cent increase in the 2024 royalties compared with the amount distributed in 2023.

“We are distributing N465.5 million to all members of COSON today, and every member is expected to get their royalties immediately. We have recorded beautiful milestone achievements throughout the year, and I must appreciate everyone for standing tall in our moments of trials. Membership in COSON has increased. We have about 5,406 members now, and this is across the federation.

”Fellow members of COSON, let me state that I certainly believe that in these challenging times, we could have done more for the musicians of Nigeria. It is a paradox that the institution established by the state to enable us to soar and achieve great results for our nation conspired with carpetbaggers and fraudsters to become the greatest obstacle to our progress and success. Still, we continue to fly due to the unbreakable COSON spirit,” he said.

The COSON Spirit

Okoroji addressed the members in his speech titled “The COSON Spirit.” He urged them always to uphold the spirit of love and brotherhood that the society represents.

Speaking on how COSON had overcome some challenges during the year, Okoroji said, “I wish to state that I have been to practically every court in the land.

“I have mounted the witness box and testified, and I have won victories on behalf of COSON that many had thought was impossible. We have retained the services of four first-class senior advocates and several other senior lawyers.

“Without the decisions of those distinguished Judges of the Courts who remain committed to truth and justice, COSON, this great pan-Nigerian organisation that has become the nation’s most formidable agent of strength, unity, progress and growth for the creative industry, would have since been sucked dry and wiped away.”

The COSON chairman appreciated the management led by General Manager Bernice Ashibuogwu for contributing to society’s success.

NAN reports that the AGM was attended by Afro Juju music star Sir Shina Peters, the President of the Creative Industry Group, Felix Duke, and Sharon Wilson, the Music Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MUPMAN).

Others were Reggae music giant Righteousman Erhabor, legendary female singer Stella Monye, pop music sensation Alex O, gospel music minister Kenny Saint Brown, and Nigerian comedian and musician Koffi Tha Guru.

