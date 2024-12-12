The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Ebonyi Directorate, has conducted a sensitisation campaign in the rural communities on Nigeria’s tax reform bill, get-rich-quick syndrome, HIV/AIDS, security challenges, and human rights.

During the sensitisation campaign on Wednesday in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the agency’s director-general, said that Nigerians must support policies aimed at developing the country.

Mr Issa-Onilu, represented by the Director and Coordinator of Environment, Climate and Energy, Emeka Egbugara, said the agency was committed to reaching the nooks and crannies of Ebonyi to keep Nigerians well informed.

On the tax reform bill, he described taxation as “essential” for funding national development.

The director general said the tax bill could tackle multiple taxation and support the country’s low-income earners.

“Those earning very little will pay little or no taxes, helping them manage their finances better. It will bring more transparent processes,” he added.

Mr Issa-Onilu further called for collaboration from all citizens and institutions on the sensitisation campaign, noting that “together, we can build a healthier, safer, and more ethical Nigeria.”

“Let us commit ourselves to these ideals and work tirelessly to make them a reality for our beloved nation,” he stressed.

On Nigeria’s security challenges, Mr Issa-Onilu said security has remained a top priority of the present administration. He said security needs to be strengthened through better equipment, training, and increased funding for security agencies.

“(There is a need for) expanding policing initiatives to improve collaboration between citizens and law enforcement, deploying technology, such as surveillance systems and intelligence gathering, to combat criminal activities,” he added.

Mr Issa-Onilu decried the rising crime among citizens, especially the get-rich-quick syndrome. He urged citizens to shun get-rich-quick syndrome and other negative acts.

“Citizens must reject shortcuts to wealth and embrace integrity, hard work, and the opportunities provided through government initiatives to make life better.

“In this Yuletide, the tendency to resort to criminal ways to acquire ill-gotten wealth to impress others is heightened. We will in this month of December be carrying out nationwide sensitisation against the get-rich-quick syndrome,” he stated.

‘Nigeria must be great again’

Theophilus Nwokpor, the Ebonyi State director of NOA, also condemned the get-rich-quick syndrome among young Nigerians and urged citizens to refrain from such unlawful acts.

“These unethical acts include but are not limited to money ritual, corruption, advance-fee fraud and other cyber-crimes, popularly known as “Yahoo-Yahoo.

“The extent of involvement in different rituals among the youths in the name of making quick money and to ‘belong’ had continuously posed a serious threat to the future of the country.

“I must tell you, Nigeria must be great again, and I urge you to support the ongoing reform by the federal government,” Mr Nwokpor stated.

Ifeoma Agwu, chairperson of the Ishielu Local Government Area, commended the NOA campaign team and urged them to “keep the flag flying.”

Godwin Ezeanyim, the traditional ruler in the area, promised that the sensitisation message would be extended to the rural communities.

