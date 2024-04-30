Precious Ofurum, the sound engineer who died alongside actor Jnr Pope Odonwodo and three others in early April, has been laid to rest in River State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Precious, Jnr Pope, and three others died after their boat capsized in Anam River in Anambra State while going to the set of ‘Other Side of Life’ produced by Adanma Luke.

Filmmaker Stanley Nwoko, aka Stanley Ontop, shared on his Instagram page Tuesday that Precious’s remains were laid to rest after his exhumation.

Mr Nwoko said the late sound engineer’s family, alongside members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), attended his remains’ exhumation on Tuesday.

Precious’ body was buried by the riverbank when his family could not meet the requirements to transport him back home for a proper burial.

However, they sought assistance to bring his body back to Rivers State for a befitting burial.

In response to the family’s pleas, Jeremiah Fufeyin, the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, donated N10 million to the family.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

The pastor expressed his desire to prevent the late Precious’ mother from suffering and prayed that such an ordeal never recurs.

Similarly, River State Governor Siminalayi Fubara vowed to honour Precious while receiving AGN members in his office.

Governor Fubara, represented by the Head of Civil Service, George Nwaeke, gave the assurance during the visitation of AGN members to demonstrate solidarity with their late colleagues and to inform the state government about the accident.

Mr Nwaeke stated that it was during the visitation that the government became aware that one of the victims was a native of the state.

Before exhumation

After the donation, Mr Nwoko called out the late sound engineer’s family for their reluctance to exhume his body.

In a series of Instagram posts, the filmmaker stated that the late Precious’s family cited tradition as the reason for their refusal to exhume his remains.

One of his posts read: “This is the voice recording Precious’ twin sister sent me this evening. At this point, my hands are off this family. Let them do what they wish is good for them and the family.

“They said it was taboo to return his corpse home, but it was not forbidden to come online and beg Nigerians for money. I want to thank those who contributed to ensuring the Precious family gets help. My advice to everyone is to try hard to live and not to die quickly.

“Dear Precious Ofurum, you have seen that Ontop has tried to make sure your remains return home. I remember the last time we spoke was in February when we were preparing for my job and the promises I made to you. I will be sad if I remember our last conversation. But Nigeria has happened to you, son. I don’t think you came from a good family, but in your absence, rest well, champ.”

Burial

Mr Nwoko stated that all bodies buried at the riverbank have been exhumed and taken back to their respective states for burial.

On 16 April, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the remains of Abigail Frederick, a makeup artist who died in the accident, were laid to rest in Akwa Ibom State.

Ms Frederick, a 24-year-old Theatre Arts graduate, had her remains returned home for proper burial following a directive from the state governor, Umo Eno.

Initially buried at the riverside, Ms Frederick was brought home for a proper burial on the governor’s directive.

While Mr Nwoko claimed that those who died during the ill-fated movie had been buried, the family of Jnr Pope had announced his burial date.

This newspaper reported that Jnr Pope’s burial arrangements began on 23 April with a requiem mass at Saint John-Mary Vianney Parish, Asaba, Delta State.

The actor’s burial poster showed he will be laid to rest on 17 May at his country home after a burial mass at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, Ukehe.

Interment will follow immediately after the burial of the actor, according to the family.

The burial arrangements will be wrapped up with a thanksgiving mass at the Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, Ukehe, on 20 May.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

