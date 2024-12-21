Are you looking for some quality family entertainment this weekend? DStv has got you covered with a fantastic lineup of shows that will keep everyone entertained, from the youngest to the oldest.

Here are our top 10 picks:

Calabar Festival

Immerse yourself in the vibrant colours, pulsating rhythms, and rich cultural heritage of Calabar, Nigeria.

The Calabar Festival is a dazzling spectacle showcasing the best African culture, featuring stunning performances, electrifying music, and captivating dance.

From the majestic carnival procession to the mesmerising cultural displays, this festival truly celebrates life. Tune in to DStv Holiday Pop-Up Channel 198 from 22 to 30 December at 7:00 PM to experience the magic of Calabar.

Bad Boys (Ride or Die)

When Marcus’s estranged brother, Marcus Burnett II, becomes a target, Mike and Marcus must team up once again to protect their family and bring down a dangerous new threat.

As they navigate a treacherous underworld, they’ll face deadly challenges, hilarious misadventures, and the ultimate test of their brotherhood.

Don’t miss this adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience. Tune in to DStv Mnet on Sunday at 9 PM to witness the return of the Bad Boys.

Dr Suess’ The Grinch

This classic film follows the story of the grumpy Grinch, a creature who despises Christmas cheer.

With a heart full of cynicism and a plan to steal Christmas from the Whos of Whoville, the Grinch embarks on a hilarious and heartwarming journey.

Discover the true meaning of Christmas as the Grinch’s heart grows three sizes, and he learns the power of kindness and compassion on DStv Mnet 101 at 5 PM WAT on Saturday.

The Naughty Nine

When Andy finds himself on Santa’s naughty list, he gathers a crew of fellow naughty kids to pull off the ultimate Christmas caper. Join them on a wild adventure to the North Pole as they try to steal the presents they believe they deserve.

Will they succeed in their mischievous mission, or will the true spirit of Christmas change their hearts? Don’t miss this festive film, “The Naughty Nine,” on DStv Disney Channel on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The epic clash of Spider-Men as Peter Parker’s secret identity is exposed to the world. With the multiverse unleashed, iconic villains from past Spider-Man films return to wreak havoc.

Join Peter as he teams up with Doctor Strange to restore order and face his greatest challenge.

Directed by Jon Watts, don’t miss this mind-bending adventure filled with thrilling action, heart-pounding suspense, and heartwarming moments. Tune in to Universal on DStv on Sunday at 6:45 p.m.

Jamie Foxx (The Secret To Success)

Tune in to DStv Movies Room on Sunday at 10:25 p.m. to uncover the secrets behind the success of the multi-talented Jamie Foxx.

This captivating documentary delves into his journey from humble beginnings to becoming an Oscar-winning actor and acclaimed musician.

Discover the passion, dedication, and unwavering drive that propelled him to stardom. Don’t miss this exclusive look into the life of a true entertainment icon.

Superman Of Tomorrow

Witness the birth of a legend! Superman: Man of Tomorrow takes you back to Clark Kent’s early days as a Daily Planet intern, as he discovers his incredible powers and embraces his destiny as Superman.

Join the Man of Steel as he battles iconic villains like Lobo and Parasite and learns the true meaning of heroism. With stunning animation and a stellar voice cast featuring Darren Criss and Zachary Quinto, this thrilling adventure is a must-watch for every Superman fan on TNT this Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Spies in Disguise

This animated comedy follows the unlikely duo of suave secret agent Lance Sterling and nerdy inventor Walter Beckett. When a mishap turns Lance into a pigeon, Walter must use his gadgetry to help his feathered friend save the world. Tune in to Universal on DStv on Sunday at 5 p.m. for a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Jesus: Crown of Thorns

This gripping documentary delves into the tumultuous life of Jesus Christ, focusing on the events leading up to his crucifixion.

It offers a fresh perspective, examining the historical, cultural, and religious significance of the Crown of Thorns.

Through expert analysis and stunning visuals, viewers will better understand one of history’s most iconic symbols of suffering and sacrifice.

Tune in to the History Channel on DStv on Sunday at 8:05 p.m. for a thought-provoking exploration of faith, hope, and Jesus Christ’s enduring legacy.

Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid

Join renowned actor Dennis Quaid on a fascinating journey through history’s most awe-inspiring religious sites.

In Holy Marvels, Quaid delves into the stories behind iconic structures like the Taj Mahal, the Great Mosque of Mecca, and the Notre Dame Cathedral.

From ancient wonders to modern marvels, this series explores these sacred places’ spiritual significance and architectural brilliance.

Tune in to the History channel on DStv on Sunday at 7:15 p.m. to witness the power of faith and the beauty of human ingenuity.

