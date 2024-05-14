The 21st-century customer is a dynamic global citizen, thanks to the proliferation of the digital media space. With mobile gadgets at our fingertips, the average consumer lives on the internet where content jostles for attention. Hence, cross-platform content amplification has become imperative for brands and advertisers, for wider audience reach.

Accessing the right combination of platforms for efficient content placement and exposure was at the front burner as brand managers, media buying professionals and advertisers in the marketing communication industry converged in Lagos for the 8th edition of the DStv Media Sales and the Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN) conference.

The conference, themed “Cross-Platform: Content and Context”, provided the industry stakeholders an opportunity to deliberate on cross-platform content exposure for efficient audience reach, engagement, and measurement.

The convener, Doris Ohanugo, Executive Head, DStv Media Sales Nigeria, in her opening remarks, stated that the conference, since inception, has delivered on its purpose and vision. “The idea for this annual conference is for us to deliberate, share key learnings, and industry insights, establish strategic partnerships, and provide advertising opportunities to brands and our media partners. This forum has continued to deliver on this for the past seven editions,” she said.

As advertisers deploy different platforms and channels for efficient content exposure and engagement, industry regulators at the conference stressed the need for decorum in the process. The Director General, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) Lekan Fadolapo, represented by the Head of Legal, Chukwudi Ezeaba, outlined the process for advancing cross-platform content for excellence.

Mr Fadolapo explained that for excellence in brand communication, content must align with the ethical considerations for advertising in Nigeria. He stressed, “For excellence of content for exposure across the platforms, advertisers need to ensure that content adheres strictly to the ethics of advertising in Nigeria. The content must be respectful, mindful of the cultural differences of the country, respect the privacy of individuals, and uphold decency by maintaining all forms of decorum and propriety.

“Advertisers should also adhere to legality in the industry, by ensuring that content contains valid claims, authenticity, and dependable information,” he added.

Speaking on the power of cross-platform content strategy, Kholeka Maringa, Head of DStv Media Sales, Africa, noted that social media is reshaping content exposure and consumption, as content now lives across a variety of platforms. According to her, “DStv service now runs on a variety of platforms like Showmax and DStv Stream. We play in this cross-media space to provide expanded reach, increased engagement, stronger brand presence, brand consistency, and more opportunities for brand growth.”

While sharing insights from DStv and GOtv audience measurement, Nosipho Gama, EH, Business Enablement, DStv Media Sales, Africa, said the company provides brands a consolidated solution with cross-platform services for efficient audience reach and engagement. Disclosing data from DStv and GOtv audience measurement for the 2023 AFCON, Gama revealed that DStv reached 39.6 million households during the tournament, as 10 million viewers watched the matches live on DStv.

She revealed that the company recorded 3.1 million impressions on DStv Stream, while 2.9 million watched via their mobile phones. A total of 24.2 million viewers watched on the GOtv platform; 11.8 million watched the replay of matches, while over 7 million watched live. The company also recorded over 93.6 million engagements on social media during the tournament.

President, Advertisers Association of Nigeria, (ADVAN), Osamede Uwubanwmen, said, “To survive in today’s content landscape requires relentless focus, an audience-first approach and organisational agility.”

He further explained that advertisers need to reliably connect user behaviour across marketing channels and platforms, as well as optimise budget allocations across each channel to maximise future growth.

Mr Uwubanwmen stressed that reach and frequency are now more important in the industry, noting that if accurately provided across screens, frequency and reach will help advertisers plan and optimise spending, while also helping media owners attract buyers to their inventory.

Also speaking at the session, President, Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN), Femi Adelusi, commended DStv Media Sales for raising the standards for audience reach and measurement, which he said is crucial to the growth of the industry.

