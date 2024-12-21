Movie Title: Roses and Ivy

Running Time: Four-part series

Director: Biodun Stephen

Cast: Uche Montana, Munachi Abii, Kalu Ikeagwu, Taye Arimoro, and Jaiye Kuti.

Nigeria has several blockbuster releases during end-of-the-year holidays, most breaking box office records. One example is Biodun Stephen’s newly released ‘Roses and Ivy’, shown on Prime Video.

Roses and Ivy is an emotional roller-coaster that pulls the audience into the story, gasping for what happens next. It is an unfolding, gripping drama with unpredictable outcomes.

The weekend-released series is fast gaining attention among Nollywood enthusiasts, and for a good reason—the series is driven by its compelling narrative, stunning visuals, and stellar performances that resonate with lovers of authentic stories, sparking intense discussions and emotional responses.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Plot and Storyline

The central conflict revolves around two sisters, Roselyn and Evelyn. Roselyn is a fiercely independent woman who, despite her strong exterior, is deeply wounded by her sibling’s betrayal.

Her desire for justice leads to events that test the bonds of family and friendship. The storyline is intricately designed to keep viewers glued to their screens, with each episode unveiling new layers of the character’s personalities and motivations.

Performance:

Like Ms Stephen’s previous works, where she cast actors who could succinctly interpret the script as though it were happening in real life, Roses and Ivy did not fall short of expectations. A strong woman who has been trying to avenge injustice is a role that cuts deep, and that is precisely why letting Uche Montana, Munachi Abii, Kalu Ikeagwu, Taye Arimoro, and Jaiye Kuti take the lead was a breath of fresh air.

For those who enjoyed her previous content, Roses and Ivy did not disappoint in this case. The cast gave excellent performances, trying to embody their roles.

Visual Excellence:

Ms Stephen’s directorial prowess is evident in the stunning visuals and cinematography of “Roses and Ivy.”

The series is a visual treat, with each scene meticulously crafted to enhance the storytelling. The use of colour, lighting, and camera angles effectively convey the mood and emotions of the characters, creating an immersive experience for viewers.

Emotional Impact:

“Roses and Ivy” excels in evoking a wide range of emotions. Viewers have praised the series for making them feel deeply connected to the characters and their journeys. The emotional depth of the storyline, combined with powerful performances, ensures that the series leaves a lasting impression.

The original soundtrack adds another layer to the series, encapsulating its emotional depth. Available for download during the premiere week, the music enhances the viewing experience and allows fans to connect with the story on a different level.

The series concludes bitter-sweetly, leaving viewers with closure and hope. While the ending may not be entirely satisfying for some, it offers a realistic portrayal of the complexities of human relationships.

Rating: 7/10

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

