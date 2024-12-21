Dangote Refinery on Saturday said it signed a partnership with MRS to sell petrol from its retail outlets nationwide at N935 per litre.

The company’s Group Chief Branding and Communication Officer, Anthony Chiejina, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

On Thursday, Dangote Refinery announced a price reduction from N970 per litre to N899.50 per litre for marketers. The company said the reduction was designed to ease transport costs during the festive period.

“To ensure that this price reduction gets to the end consumer, we have signed a partnership with MRS to sell petrol from its retail outlets nationwide at N935 per litre. This price has already commenced in Lagos, and it will be offered nationwide from Monday,” Aliko Dangote, founder and president/chief executive of the Dangote Group, was quoted as saying in a statement on Saturday.

He called on other oil marketers such as the NNPC Retail and all other marketers to work with them to ensure that Nigerians enjoy high-quality petrol at discounted prices.

“The Dangote Refinery is for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians. We will therefore continue to work with various value chain players to deliver high quality petrol at cheaper prices.

“Our aim is for all Nigerians to have ready access to high quality petroleum products that are good for their vehicles, good for their health, and good for their pockets,” he said.

Mr Dangote commended President Bola Tinubu for the positive impact of the naira for crude swap deal on the Nigerian economy, which he said, has led to reduction in prices of petroleum products in the country.

He thanked Nigerians for their unwavering support and the government for creating an enabling

environment for the domestic refining industry.

In October, Mr Dangote said his refinery has more than 500 million litres of petrol in stock, but marketers have not been picking up the product.

Earlier in November, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) called on Dangote Refinery to engage stakeholders and review its pricing strategy, saying the refinery prices are higher than other suppliers, making it difficult for independent marketers to sell products.

IPMAN recently reached an arrangement with Dangote Refinery to directly lift petroleum products for distribution to its members’ depots and retail outlets nationwide.

