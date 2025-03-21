The development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) is set to present the outcome of its eight-year advocacy communication programme on family planning in Kaduna and Kano states.

The dRPC advocacy programme, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), developed a localised advocacy communication programme on family planning with models and strategies responsive to the cultural context of the two states between 2015 and 2023.

The findings are to be presented alongside 12 other case studies across the African continent in a book titled “Communication and Social Change in Africa: Selected Case Studies.”

The book, published by the Institute of Network Cultures, will be launched virtually on Friday.

The book, drawing from 13 selected cases across Africa, delves into the relationship between communication, media, culture and social change to explore how communication is reshaping the future of the continent.

It also examines other initiatives across Africa, including youth disability advocacy in Tanzania, ethical tensions and conflicts with healthcare workers in Malawi, and mental health promotion.

The book, with contributions from 22 researchers, is edited by Manfred Asuman, an assistant professor and postdoctoral researcher at the University of Western Ontario, in London, Canada; Theodora Dame Adjin-Tettey of the Durban University of Technology, South Africa; and Modestus Fosu, of the University of Media, Arts and Communication, Institute of Journalism in Accra, Ghana.

Contributors to the book are dRPC’s executive director Judith-Ann Walker, Kareem Abdulrasaq, Khadijat Adedeji-Olona, Theodora Dame Adjin-Tettey, Bukola Christiana Ajala, George Kwabena Asamoah, Kwabena Badu-Yeboah, Catalin Brylla, Andrew Chimpololo, Africanus Lewil Diedong, and Abena Kyeraa Duah.

Others are: Emmanuel Essel, Lydia Darlington Fordjour, Anthea Garman, Eliza Govender, Mary Kamwaza, Hassan Aliyu Karofi, Kings Ferrels Kondowe, Johanna Mack, Flemmings Fishani Ngwira, Toyosi Olugbenga Sam- son Owolabi, Rose Reuben, Noeem Taiwo Thanny, and Stanley Ukpai.

Background to the project

In 2015, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation sought to influence policy change in the family planning landscape in Nigeria by engaging a local civil society organisation, the dRPC.

The dRPC was engaged to develop a localised advocacy communication programme with models and strategies responsive to the cultural context of states such as Kaduna and Kano in Northern Nigeria.

Findings from a review of the eight-year experience of the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health (PACFaH, 2015-2017) and the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health at Scale (PAS, 2017-2022) programmes, both challenge and confirm key prescriptions in the Western advocacy communication literature.

Findings also call for a new approach to advocacy communication in resource-constrained African programming contexts where the local advocate becomes a resource for sustainable change.

Most importantly, the findings highlight the need for a deeper examination of issues related to messaging and communication in advocating for change, rather than focusing on what needs to be changed in advocacy communication within the African context.

PREMIUM TIMES is on the ground to provide live updates of the event scheduled to commence by 2:30 p.m.

2:50 p.m: The programme of the day is about to begin. Speakers and participants are already seated. While some are present physically at the dRPC’s office in Abuja, others, including the editors of the book, joined virtually.

2:54 p.m.: Students of the Faculty of Media and Communications studies at Bingham University also gathered at a university hall to participate virtually. Communications Lecturer at Nile University, Abuja, Yakubu Suleiman, a professor, is also at the dRPC office to attend the launch of the book.

The event begins proper by 3:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m: Stanley Ukpai, the Director of Projects at dRPC and facilitator of today’s event, kicks off the programme with the introduction of the book, “Communication and Social Change in Africa: Selected Case Studies”.

He commended the authors and editors for their contribution to the book.

He also appreciated the McArthur Foundation for its support in organising the event.

Speakers and participants at the event

3:05 p.m: Mr Ukpai introduced the editors of the book; Manfred Asuman, Theodora Dame Adjin-Tettey, and Modestus Fosu.

3:07 p.m: One of the editors of the book, Manfred Asuman, said conversations around communications and media work are determined and focused on the global north.

3:10 p.m: Mr Asuman, one of the editors of the book, explained that the book is divided into three chapters. He listed them as Communications, Social Action and Social Change; Concept of Communication in Africa; Communication, Alternative Media and Social Change.

He said the initial idea was to have about 40-50 chapters on communications in Africa but had to reduce it to 12-15 chapters, divided into three parts.

3:17 p.m: Ms Adjin-Tettey, another editor of the book, said the idea of the book began around 2022 when she met Mr Asuman at a media development conference in Nairobi, where they were both the only two scholars from West Africa.

3:21 p.m: Ms Adjin-Tettey said even though they could have written the book themselves, they thought about getting other African scholars to bring diversity of voices to the book.

3:23 p.m: She said the scholars were particularly interested in diversity, including making sure that voices from Portugal-speaking African countries were featured.

3:24 p.m: She noted that they got close to 40 authors in the book but some authors didn’t meet up with the editorial guidelines and timelines of the project. She said the book is published by the Institute of Network Cultures at the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences.

“We have it available online for free,” she said.

3:26 p.m: She expressed appreciation to the dRPC, contributors, co-editors, the publisher and page designer.

