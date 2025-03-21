Immortality

The world’s a stage where mortals tread,

Brief actors bound by time’s thin thread;

We strut and fret, we dance and play,

Then fading whispers steal us away.

Yet still we dream, of marks that last,

To cast our shadows on the past;

For fleeting lives will slip from sight,

Unless our voices outpace the night.

So we raise our children, seeds we sow,

In hopes they’ll bloom and boldly grow;

To shape the dreams we dared to weave,

To build anew, yet never leave.

Our words, like stones, we lay in place,

To form a path for future’s race;

Our deeds, like rivers, carve the land,

And leave their prints upon the sand.

For what is life without the song

That lingers sweet and echoes strong?

A tale told by an idle tongue,

A restless wind where sense is flung.

But legacy — that fire we tend —

Defies the dusk that claims all men;

Our children’s hands will stoke that flame,

And whisper softly of our name.

So let us build with truth and grace,

And plant our footprints deep in place;

For only love, and works that shine,

Can mock the grave and master time.

Osmund Agbo is a US-based medical doctor and author. His works include Black Grit, White Knuckles: The Philosophy of Black Renaissance and a fiction work titled The Velvet Court: Courtesan Chronicles. His latest works, Pray, Let the Shaman Die and Ma’am, I Do Not Come to You for Love, have just been released.

