Joop Berkhout, the renowned publisher and pioneer of Nigeria’s modern publishing industry has died at 94.

His family and Safari Books Limited announced his death in a statement posted on Monday on the company’s Facebook page.

The cause of death was not disclosed; however, the family stated that funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

The statement read: “Exit of an Icon Chief Joop Berkout: He will be fondly remembered for a very long time by his family, staff, the multitude of lives that he touched for good, his friends, and business associates worldwide. Funeral details to be announced.”

Fans and associates have mourned the publishing doyen on social media platforms. In 1992, he was honoured with the chieftaincy title “Okun Borode of Ile-Ife.”

Joop Berkout

Mr Berkhout started his publishing career at Evans Publishers. In 1978, he left to establish Spectrum Books. After retiring from Spectrum’s Board in 2008, he founded Safari Books Limited and remained its Chairman until his passing.

Born on 31 March 1930 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Mr Berkhout grew up during World War II, facing hunger and bombings. The war disrupted his education, but he built a successful publishing career.

The publisher moved to Nigeria in 1966, becoming the first Managing Director of Evans Brothers in 1967 and later founding Spectrum Books in 1978. Even after retiring in 2008, he remained active by establishing Safari Books, which significantly impacted Nigerian education and literature.

Though Dutch by birth, Berkhout saw Africa as home. Three of his children were born in Tanzania, and he became a Nigerian citizen. His contributions earned him the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON). He strongly advocated for better education and criticised its decline due to systemic failures.

Mr Berkhout was known for his sharp mind and love of learning. He read at least two books a month. While he loved Nigeria, he openly criticised corruption, nepotism, and the failing education system. Despite its challenges, he believed in the country’s potential.

In a 2020 Punch interview, he revealed that he was raised Catholic and once dreamed of becoming a Pope but later rejected religion and the afterlife. He urged people to question such beliefs as he saw faith as unhelpful. Dismissing heaven and hell, he argued that changing times outdated religious views.

He married a Dutch woman and had four children, one of whom is an architect in Nigeria; his wife passed away from cancer, and he is survived by his children, living between Nigeria and the UK, with a lasting legacy in books, institutions, and those he influenced.

