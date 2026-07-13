The organisers of the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE) have announced the top 10 finalists from Ogun State in this year’s national essay competition ahead of an interactive mentorship session with Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka.

The finalists emerged after judges assessed entries submitted by secondary school students across Ogun State, according to a statement by the organisers.

The winners of the first, second and third prizes will be announced on 15 July during the 17th edition of the cultural exchange, tagged WS@92, alongside winners from other participating states.

Finalists

The Ogun State finalists are:

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Faparusi Tioluwani – The Ambassadors School, Ota

Oseni Tolulope Nurudeen – Iganmode Grammar School, Ota

Adedokun Elemide Hilmoh – Adedokun International Schools

Aina Oluwadarasimi – Migration Model College, Ijebu-Ode

Olusanwo Precious Semilore – Iganmode Grammar School

Adegbola Mujibat – Alameda Grammar School (Senior), Ado-Odo

Iheme Praise Chinenye – Akesan Community Grammar School

Oladipo Nasir Ahmad – Ahmadiyya Science College

Akinnawonu G. Oluwabukunmi – Redeemer’s High School

Photo of Teju Kareem, the Executive Producer of Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE)

Soyinka to mentor finalists

The organisers said the award ceremony forms part of the “Do Your Own Thing” programme, one of the flagship activities of this year’s Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange.

Professor Soyinka is expected to meet the finalists, mentor them and lead an interactive question-and-answer session designed to encourage critical thinking, creativity, leadership and cultural awareness.

The students will also participate in cultural and educational activities during the programme.

Linda Amadi-Olowookere, producer of the youth programme, described the interaction with the Nobel laureate as one of the most anticipated aspects of the annual exchange.

She said it provides students with a rare opportunity to engage directly with Africa’s first Nobel Prize winner in Literature in an environment focused on learning, mentorship and inspiration.

About the competition

According to the organisers, the annual essay competition aims to identify and nurture young writers while promoting excellence in writing, civic responsibility, and the values Professor Soyinka has championed throughout his career.

Now in its 17th edition, the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange has grown into one of Africa’s leading cultural and educational platforms, bringing together young people through literature, the arts, civic engagement and intercultural dialogue.