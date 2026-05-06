A Nigerian visual artist, Oluwole Omofemi, has drawn international acclaim following the unveiling of a new portrait of Prince William.

The painting, commissioned by the British lifestyle magazine Tatler, will feature on its June 2026 cover, presenting the Prince of Wales as a “king-in-waiting” amid renewed global focus on the future of the British monarchy.

The painting was rendered in a bold palette; the prince is depicted in a navy suit against a vivid yellow background.

Speaking to Tatler, published by Condé Nast, Mr Omofemi said the work was conceived to challenge how public figures are perceived.

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“The timing felt right because we are in a moment where public figures are constantly seen, but not always deeply observed. I wanted to make a portrait that invites people to look again,” he said.

The portrait

The new piece builds on Mr Omofemi’s growing international profile, following his 2022 commissioned portrait of Queen Elizabeth II created to mark the Platinum Jubilee, an event celebrating the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

According to the artist, both portraits share thematic links but diverge in tone and intent.

A subtle but significant motif in the painting is the faint depiction of St Edward’s Crown, traditionally used during British coronations. Its subdued presence symbolises inheritance and a future yet to be fully realised.

Executed in oil on canvas, the portrait reflects Mr Omofemi’s signature layered technique, combining textured brushwork with symbolic elements.

The piece also incorporates patterns inspired by African textile traditions, bridging British royal imagery with African cultural identity.

The dominant yellow tone, which featured prominently in his earlier royal portrait, serves as a visual thread linking past and present, reinforcing continuity within transformation.

Mr Omofemi said the creative process involved extensive research, including studying multiple photographic references sourced online to capture the prince’s likeness and psychological depth.

The prince

Prince William, formally the Prince of Wales, is the eldest son of King Charles III and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. He is first in line to the British throne.

He is married to Catherine, Princess of Wales, and they have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Following his father’s accession in 2022, he assumed the title of Prince of Wales and played a central role in shaping the monarchy’s contemporary image.

The Painter

Mr Omofemi, a contemporary visual artist known for his vibrant and evocative works, explores themes of African identity, fashion and cultural memory.

Born and raised in Ibadan, he gained prominence in the United Kingdom’s art scene after producing one of the final commissioned portraits of Queen Elizabeth II before her death in September 2022.

Bold colour fields, expressive realism and the integration of African motifs into global narratives often characterise his works.

Currently, the artist is hosting a residency programme at his studio in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, mentoring emerging talents and contributing to the country’s growing contemporary art movement.