The Hope Behind Bars Africa (HBBA) has called for stronger legal and institutional measures to curb rising use of Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) in Nigeria.

The group described it as a growing threat to free expression and democratic accountability.

The Programmes Manager, HBBA, Hassan Nurudeen, made the call on Wednesday in Abuja during a stakeholders’ validation meeting on a research report examining SLAPPs in Nigeria.

It was held in commemoration of World Press Freedom Day 2026.

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Welcoming participants to the event, including media professionals, legal practitioners, development partners and civil society actors, Mr Nurudeen said the meeting was aimed at validating key findings and strengthening responses to abusive litigation practices.

He said HBBA’s work consistently focused on advancing justice, protecting human rights and strengthening the integrity of Nigeria’s criminal justice, noting that SLAPPs emerged as a disturbing challenge within a broader mandate.

According to him, SLAPPs are lawsuits instituted not to seek justice but to suppress it, often used to intimidate journalists, silence human rights defenders and weaken civil society organisations.

He warned that such legal actions posed a “quiet but dangerous threat” to freedom of expression, accountability and democratic participation in Nigeria.

The HBBA programmes manager said the organisation, with support from the National Endowment for Democracy, was implementing a project titled “Defending the Defenders: Enhancing Action Against Suppressive Laws and Lawsuits in Nigeria.”

This, he said, aimed at addressing the misuse of legal systems as instruments of repression.

“Over the past months, HBBA had undertaken several interventions, including a podcast series developed in partnership with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID).

“These feature journalists and media experts such as Fisayo Soyombo, Elisabeth Douglas and Victoria Bamas, who shared experiences on SLAPPs,” he said.

Mr Nurudeen added that the organisation had also developed an online explainer course involving contributions from institutions and experts.

He said these experts included the National Human Rights Commission, (NHRC), the Nigerian Bar Association,(NBA) and media veteran and PREMIUM TIMES publisher Dapo Olorunyomi, to deepen public understanding of SLAPPs.

He further stated that HBBA supported advocacy for the passage of the Human Rights Defenders Bill, noting that defenders were among the primary targets of suppressive lawsuits, and had participated in public hearings and policy engagements.

“The organisation also provided pro bono legal support to victims of SLAPPs, ensuring that legal processes are not used as tools of intimidation but as instruments of justice,” he said.

In a paper presentation, Ogechi Ogu, Executive Director, Public Awareness on Rights and Rehabilitation of Vulnerable Persons Initiative (PAR-RVP), disclosed that journalists accounted for most documented cases, with 13 out of 19 members of the media.

Ms Ogu said that identified key legal instruments frequently used to initiate such suits to include provisions of the Criminal Code, Penal Code laws across states, defamation-related statutes, and Section 24 of the Cybercrime Act.

She, however, noted that defamation was ordinarily a civil matter, arguing that its criminalisation was often exploited to intimidate and burden individuals who spoke out in the public interest.

Ms Ogu further observed that SLAPP cases were typically driven by powerful individuals who possess significant financial and institutional influence, making it difficult for victims to defend themselves.

Also speaking, the Chairman, FCT council, Nigerian Union of Journalists, (NUJ), Grace Ekeh, emphasised that press freedom was non-negotiable, stressing that it was a right and not a privilege.

Ms Ekeh noted that within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the union had sustained engagement with relevant authorities, security institutions to ensure respect for the constitutional role of the media in a democratic society.

She added that the council also stood firmly with journalists facing threats, victimisation and legal pressure for carrying out their professional responsibilities.

She, however, welcomed the technical report presented at the meeting, noting that it provided critical insights into laws, judicial practices and case precedents enabling SLAPPs in Nigeria.

She also commended the introduction of the SLAPPs Monitor, describing it as a vital tool for documentation, advocacy and legal support.

Highpoints of the event was the unveiling of the SLAPPS monitor that helped in reporting cases and also defended group photographs, networking among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the HBBA addressed the injustices that lead to the imprisonment of the poor and vulnerable, working alongside communities to close the justice gap.

(NAN)