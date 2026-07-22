Business leaders, entrepreneurs and members of Nigeria’s literary community gathered in Lagos on Monday for the public presentation of The Challengers, a book by Nigerian author Eghosa Imasuen, which chronicles the journey of the founders of VFD Group.

The event, held at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, brought together executives, policymakers, media personalities and young professionals to discuss entrepreneurship, leadership and the lessons behind building an enduring organisation.

The book tells the story of how five friends, Nonso Okpala, Adeniyi Adenubi, Mobolaji Adewumi, Gbenga Omolokun and Azubike Emodi, came together following the 2008 global financial crisis to build VFD Group. This financial services company has grown into one of Nigeria’s notable investment institutions.

Five friends, one vision

Unlike conventional business stories that often focus on individual founders, The Challengers examines how collective ambition and shared responsibility shaped VFD Group’s growth.

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Mr Imasuen said the process of documenting the founders’ journey took almost five years of research, conversations and persuasion before they agreed to share their experiences publicly.

“Convincing these individuals to tell their story was only one part of the process. Their humility humbled me, and it took a while for them to come to terms with how important their achievements have been when placed in a global perspective,” he said.

The author added that the book was an attempt to preserve a story that could provide lessons for entrepreneurs and business leaders beyond Nigeria.

Conversations on leadership and institution-building

The event, hosted by media personality Isabella Adediji, featured a discussion between Mr Imasuen, media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo and the founders of VFD Group.

The conversation centred on the challenges of building a business, sustaining partnerships and creating institutions that can survive beyond their founders.

Ayodele Aderinwale, Founder and Executive Chairman of Justrite Stores and the event’s chair, encouraged business leaders to focus on creating organisations that contribute to economic growth.

A resource for young entrepreneurs

Channels Book Club host Kunle Kasumu described The Challengers as a book that reads beyond a business case study, capturing the personalities, decisions and turning points that shaped the company’s journey.

The book also received recognition from former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, whose foreword described the publication as a work capable of inspiring young Nigerians interested in entrepreneurship.

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During the event, the organisers unveiled The Challengers Library Endowment, an initiative to distribute 3,000 copies of the book to public universities and young entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

The initiative is expected to make the lessons from the founders’ experience accessible to students and emerging business leaders.

Celebrating a collective achievement

The Lagos event concluded with guests receiving signed copies of the book and engaging in conversations about business, leadership and the future of entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

Through The Challengers, Mr Imasuen presents a different perspective on success, one built not only on individual brilliance but also on collaboration, trust and the willingness to build together.