Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, mourning Nollywood actor, John Paul Odonwodo, a.k.a Junior Pope, says the state has lost one of its talented sons.

The governor said Junior Pope’s death came at a time Enugu State was working hard to develop the creative potential of its youths for self reliance.

Mr Mbah stated this in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Aka Eze Aka, on Saturday night in Enugu, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Junior Pope, who hailed from Ukehe in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, alongside four of his colleagues, lost their lives in the tragic boat accident on River Niger while returning from a movie location on Wednesday.

The five crew members were returning from a movie set when the unfortunate incident happpened.

The governor who described Junior Pope’s death as “heart wrenching and unfortunate”, said he received the news with sadness.

“Indeed, the death of Junior Pope

came at a time Enugu State was working so hard to develop the creative potential of its youths for self reliance, job creation and export of their talents outside the shores of Nigeria,” the governor said.

Mr Mbah expressed deep regrets that such talented, young Nigerians could lose their lives in such unfortunate circumstance.

Mourning and promises

The governor commiserated with the bereaved families, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and the entire Nollywood industry on the loss of their members in an ill-fated boat accident.

He promised that the state shall work in concert with the family to ensure a befitting burial for the late movie icon.

The governor stressed that Enugu State Government had opened a condolence register for Nigerians to pay their tributes to the fallen Nollywood Star.

Mr Mbah explained that the condolence register would be opened at the Conference Hall of the Ministry of Information and Communication, State Secretariat, Enugu, on April 15.

“Those who may not get to the office of the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communication, may use the following email address condolencejuniorpope@gmail.com to register their condolences,” he said.

Like Enugu, like Akwa Ibom

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom similarly pledged to support the family of Abigail Frederick, a make-up artist, who was among the deceased victims of the boat accident.

The governor visited the bereaved family at their compound in Ikot Udoma, Eket Local Government Area of the state, on Saturday.

During the visit, Mr Eno offered automatic employment to the elder sister of the deceased and promised to assist the two sisters of the deceased who are undergraduates at the University of Uyo, Uyo.

Earlier before the visit, the governor had directed that the remains of the deceased be exhumed and brought home for proper burial.

(NAN)

