Dangote Industries Limited has emerged as Africa’s Most Admired African Brand for the eighth consecutive year, reinforcing its dominance across industrial, sustainability and social impact rankings.

The company disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, noting that the recognition was announced at the 16th annual Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands rankings, unveiled in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to the company, the survey described as Africa’s most comprehensive consumer-led brand study — covered 30 countries representing more than 85 per cent of the continent’s population and economic output.

In the latest rankings, Dangote emerged as Africa’s Most Admired Brand in aided recall, ahead of MTN and Vodacom. In the spontaneous recall category, it ranked second among African brands behind MTN and ahead of Trade Kings.

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The conglomerate also retained its position as Africa’s Most Admired Industrial Brand and emerged as the leading African brand contributing to a better Africa, ahead of MTN, DStv, Shoprite/Checkers and Trade Kings.

The rankings reflect Dangote’s growing influence as one of Africa’s most recognisable corporate brands, driven by investments spanning cement, fertiliser, petrochemicals, energy, sugar, salt, packaging and logistics.

Brand Africa, however, noted that despite modest improvements in African brand recognition, indigenous brands continue to lag behind foreign competitors, accounting for only 15 per cent of Africa’s 100 most admired brands.

Speaking on the findings, Brand Africa Founder and Chairman, Thebe Ikalafeng, said strengthening African brands remains a critical economic priority for the continent.

“Converting goodwill towards African contribution into admiration for African brands is the most urgent commercial opportunity for the continent. It is not enough for Africans to believe in Africa; they must buy Made-in-Africa,” he said.

Dangote also ranked second among brands recognised for contributing positively to society, people and the environment.

Despite the dominance of international brands across Africa, Dangote remained among the continent’s highest-ranked indigenous brands alongside MTN and Ethiopian Airlines.

The three companies emerged as the leading African brands in the 2026 rankings, which were dominated by global brands such as Nike, Adidas, Samsung, Apple, and Coca-Cola.

According to the company, African brands accounted for only 15 per cent of the top 100 rankings, compared with 38 per cent for European brands, 28 per cent for North American brands and 19 per cent for Asian brands.

Further strengthening the group’s profile, its Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, was named among the inaugural Africa CMO 100 (ACMO100) list, which recognises influential marketing, branding and reputation management professionals across the continent.

The initiative, launched by Brand Africa in partnership with African Business magazine, MIPAD and the African Media Agency, honours executives shaping Africa’s business narrative and driving brand growth.

Mr Chiejina was among 20 executives selected from West Africa and one of 17 Nigerians recognised for contributions to brand building, corporate reputation management and strategic communications.

Brand Africa said the selection process was based on independent research, industry impact, leadership influence, and contribution to the growth of brands that shape consumer perceptions and economic outcomes.

The latest recognition adds to Dangote Industries’ growing list of accolades, including its induction into the Brand Africa Hall of Fame last year for consistently ranking among Africa’s most admired brands.

Its President and Chief Executive Officer, Aliko Dangote, also received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to industrialisation and building one of Africa’s largest indigenous business empires.