Nigeria’s world record holder, Tobi Amusan, secured her first Diamond League victory of the 2026 season in emphatic fashion on Sunday, smashing her own meeting record to win the women’s 100m hurdles at the Rabat Diamond League in Morocco.

The 29-year-old stormed to victory in 12.28 seconds, equalling her season’s best and finishing comfortably ahead of her rivals in another statement performance as she continues her build-up to the major championships later this year.

Bahamian hurdler Devynne Charlton finished second in 12.40s, while Dutch athlete Nadine Visser placed third in 12.47s.

Amusan’s winning time not only earned her maximum points on the Diamond League circuit but also erased the previous meeting record of 12.45s, which she set at the same venue in 2025.

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Steady progress

The victory marks a significant milestone for the Nigerian star, who had opened her Diamond League campaign with podium finishes but was still searching for her first win of the season.

Earlier this year, Amusan finished third in Shanghai with a time of 12.41s before improving to a season’s best 12.28s for second place at the Xiamen Diamond League in China. On both occasions, she finished behind American hurdling sensation Masai Russell.

Her latest triumph in Rabat suggests the former world champion is steadily hitting top form at the right time.

The performance was particularly impressive given the quality of the field and the consistency Amusan has shown throughout the season. The 12.28s clocking matches the time she produced in Xiamen, which ranks among the fastest performances in the world this year and stands as the fourth-fastest time of her illustrious career.

Amusan’s resurgence comes after a strong start to the outdoor season. Before beginning her Diamond League campaign, she claimed gold in the women’s 100m hurdles at the African Championships in Accra, helping Nigeria secure its first gold medal of the competition.

The Nigerian remains one of the most accomplished athletes in world athletics.

Her victory in Rabat will further boost confidence ahead of a busy international schedule that includes the defence of her Commonwealth Games title and a push for qualification to the inaugural Ultimate Championships later this season.