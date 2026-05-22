The federal government has launched GovGuideNigeria, an AI-powered platform designed to make access to government information simpler, faster, and more inclusive for every Nigerian.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, disclosed the launch on his X handle on Thursday, noting that the platform will be available via WhatsApp and web.

According to the minister, the AI-powered platform will be accessible to Nigerians in English, Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba to improve public service delivery.

Mr Tijani said GovGuide will provide citizens with easy access to information across more than 35 federal ministries and over 60 government agencies.

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The minister added that the platform will help Nigerians to bridge language and information gaps concerning governmental activities across the country.

“Today, we launched #GovGuideNigeria, an AI-powered platform designed to make access to government information simpler, faster, and more inclusive for every Nigerian. Available via WhatsApp and web in English, Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba,

“GovGuide provides citizens with easy access to information across more than 35 federal ministries and over 60 government agencies, helping to bridge language and information gaps while improving public service delivery,” Mr Tijani said.

According to the digital economy minister, the initiative reflects the ministry’s commitment to ensuring that technology and AI work for the people, especially underserved and low-literacy communities across the country.

He said GovGuide demonstrates what is possible when the government, the private sector, and local innovators work together to solve real challenges.

“I appreciate the strong collaboration between the @NCAIRNigeria, @Meta, and @PublicaaiMedia in bringing this important initiative to life.

“GovGuide demonstrates what is possible when the government, the private sector, and local innovators work together to solve real challenges.

“I encourage Nigerians everywhere to take advantage of the platform to access the information and services they need more easily and conveniently,” the minister stated.