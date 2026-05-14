The Federal Government says it is preparing to deploy an artificial intelligence-powered security system known as the Multi-domain Hybrid Intelligence Shield (HIS) as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s fight against terrorism, piracy and illegal mining.

The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, disclosed this during a working visit to Monaco alongside senior ministry officials as part of engagements on the proposed HIS project for the Ministry of Defence.

The proposed deployment of the HIS comes amid growing discussions on how Nigeria can use digital infrastructure and intelligence systems to strengthen its response to insecurity.

A recent PREMIUM TIMES report highlighted how weak information-sharing and poor early-warning systems continue to undermine Nigeria’s response to terrorism and violent attacks, despite local communities often noticing suspicious activities before incidents occur.

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The Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) story examined how digital tools previously used for election monitoring and crisis reporting, including real-time mapping and crowdsourced alert systems, could be adapted for security and counterterrorism operations, while also warning about the risks of abuse, false reporting and privacy violations if adequate safeguards are not put in place.

The HIS project

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by a spokesperson for the ministry, Enderline Chukwu, the minister and his team have been engaging with MARSS UK Ltd and its Nigerian partner, MPS Mikopowers Ltd, on the implementation of the project.

The visit, according to the statement, focused on “practical demonstrations, technical engagements and strategic discussions aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s national defence architecture through advanced command, control, surveillance and integrated security technologies.”

Mr Musa reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to modernising the Armed Forces through “strategic partnerships, local capacity development, technology transfer and sustainable defence industrial cooperation.”

He also emphasised the importance of building indigenous operational capacity while leveraging international expertise to tackle emerging security threats, including terrorism, border insecurity, illegal mining, piracy and threats posed by unmanned aerial systems.

Describing the Ministry of Defence as “the strategic brain of the nation’s defence architecture,” the minister noted that it must leverage technology for intelligence, surveillance and recurring service.

“We have partners and allies ready to support us. We will reach out to them to work as a team,” said Mr Musa.

During the engagements, the Nigerian delegation observed live demonstrations of radar detection systems, artificial intelligence-enabled threat identification, drone interception capabilities and integrated national command and control solutions.

The partners also proposed the establishment of national and regional command centres, mobile response units and a Centre of Excellence for simulation, training and doctrine development in Nigeria.

According to the statement, the visit also provided opportunities for discussions on defence industry collaboration, local production support, technology integration and long-term partnership arrangements between Nigerian defence institutions and international stakeholders.

The ministry said the engagements were expected to strengthen Nigeria’s efforts to improve national security, enhance inter-agency coordination, and advance defence modernisation objectives.

It added that the working visit formed part of Nigeria’s broader defence diplomacy and strategic engagement initiatives aimed at promoting regional stability, operational effectiveness and national resilience in an evolving global security environment.

Nigeria’s fight against terrorism, piracy and illegal mining

Nigeria has for more than a decade battled multiple and overlapping security threats across different regions, prompting increased military operations.

In the North-east, government forces continue to confront jihadist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), whose insurgency has caused thousands of deaths and displacement since 2009. Military operations, including airstrikes, joint task force deployment and regional cooperation under the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), have remained central to the government’s counterterrorism strategy in that region.

The North-west and parts of the North-central have witnessed persistent attacks by heavily armed bandit groups involved in mass abductions, cattle rustling and village raids. Although the violence in these regions is often rooted in criminality, resource competition and governance failures rather than ideology.

The administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari officially designated bandits as terrorists in 2021, a position that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has maintained. Security experts have also warned that terror factions linked to Ansaru, Boko Haram, and Sahelian jihadists increasingly operate within or alongside bandit networks in parts of the North-west and North-central, complicating the conflict landscape.

In the South-east, the government has intensified security operations against armed separatist groups and criminal networks blamed for attacks on security formations, killings and violent enforcement of sit-at-home orders, which have now ended. Authorities have repeatedly accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), of involvement in violent attacks, allegations IPOB has denied in several instances.

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Nigeria has also expanded efforts to tackle piracy, crude oil theft and maritime violence in the Niger Delta region. One of Nigeria’s key maritime security interventions is the Deep Blue Project, launched under the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to strengthen surveillance and response capacity in the Gulf of Guinea. The initiative deployed aircraft, drones, interceptor boats and a coordinated command system involving multiple security agencies to enhance maritime domain awareness.

In recent years, authorities have reported periods of decline in piracy within Nigeria’s territorial waters. However, experts note that maritime insecurity persists in other forms, particularly oil theft, illegal bunkering and waterway kidnappings.

Illegal mining has also emerged as a growing national security challenge, particularly in parts of the North-west and North-central, where criminal groups reportedly exploit mineral-rich areas to finance armed activities. In response, the federal government has deployed mining marshals, increased raids on illegal mining sites and strengthened inter-agency operations involving the military, police and mining regulators.